Let’s talk about lawncare for a few minutes. And fair warning, this isn’t going to be a suggestion that we aren’t taking care of our parks.
When I was growing up, our neighborhood was strictly middle class. No family would ever think about paying someone to take care of their lawn. There were no commercial lawncare services promising to make your yard as green and healthy as it could be.
We all took care of our own lawns and let me tell you they were spectacular. Grass that looked like carpet that we mowed probably twice a week, and you were the subject of much gossip if you didn’t use a grass catcher and dumped the clippings into your compost pile. I’ll have to admit the yard at my house now isn’t as pristine as it was back in the day.
Heaven forbid if there was a weed anywhere to be seen in your yard. Dandelions were particularly pesky. Once they appeared, war was on. They were to be destroyed never to return in that same spot.
We accomplished that by not letting them grow and spread, and not just pulling off the growing leaves and leaving the root in place to grow more ugly weeds. Those weeds were ruining the look of our yards, and it was a full-fledged fight!
We solved the issue of weeds coming back and growing bigger by taking out the entire root of the plant.
There are some issues in Hawkins County now that we may be just “pulling the leaves off of” and leaving the root to cause more problems. Let’s talk about a couple of those.
First, trash and litter along our roadways. One approach to this problem is putting more litter pickup crews on the roads, and yes that is necessary to solve the issue at the surface. But what are we going to do to stop it at its root?
Perhaps a good start is educating the public. We do make a small effort already by presenting anti-litter programs in some elementary school classes. The county receives a Litter Grant from the state each year, which funds the programs along with paying the Litter Control officer.
But think about it. No matter how many people we have picking up litter, it doesn’t STOP the litter from happening. If we wouldn’t throw the litter out on the road to begin with, we wouldn’t have to spend money to pick it up. If we wouldn’t have to spend the money on litter, it may be able to be spent somewhere more productive.
Taxpayers have every right to ask that expenses be cut, but some then turn right around and throw trash on the road not realizing that in some small way doing so costs taxpayer dollars.
Another issue that needs to be stopped at the root is the growing number of abandoned pets in the county. The Humane Society constantly runs out of space to place animals. As long as animal owners are lax in controlling their pets, there may never be enough space at the Humane Society.
Building another building and making more space is one way to put a Band-Aid on the problem, but the problem will still exist as long as county citizens continue to not care for or about their animals.
Animal ownership is a serious undertaking. When an animal is in your care, it should remain in your care for the rest of its life unless you transfer that ownership to another responsible person. Animals don’t deserve to be just abandoned or dumped on the side of the road. If you don’t think you’ll be able to take care of that animal in a responsible way, you shouldn’t even start the process.
Part of responsible ownership is having that animal spayed or neutered. That is a good start toward stopping the issue at the root.
Taking care of your unwanted animal should not become the responsibility of the Humane Society or any other individual or group. You have made the decision to have that pet for the rest of its life. I have a dog right now who is 13 years old, and there is no way I would put him out or take him to the Humane Society just because I wanted a new puppy. Yet, there are people who do that. It’s just hard to understand.
Most of the problem right now is the county does not have the resources nor the power to do much about either of these issues. Maybe it’s time to put some teeth into some laws that would prevent people from littering or abandoning pets.
I know of at least one neighboring county that takes action against such issues and collects fines for violations. Those fines in turn go toward the salaries of the people that enforce them, thereby relieving sheriff’s deputies from taking time away from what’s important. We could investigate how they got started with that process and get the same started here.
I know it’s tough to catch litterers and animal abusers, but if we could start with just a few, maybe the rest would see we are serious about doing something.
If you have ideas, I’d be happy to hear them. Just send me an email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov