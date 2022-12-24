Take a piece of paper or open up a word doc on your computer. At the top of the page write 12.31.23.
Pretend it is the last day of 2023 and write about all the things that happened from a place of deep gratitude as though you’re looking back and reflecting on a year well done . You can choose whatever categories you want.
These are mine for now: Relationships, work, Health, Fun, and Soul growth/purposeful living/giving
Relationships
This can be your husband or wife or partner, your kids, your siblings, your parents, your friendships , your coworkers. whoever you choose, If you could have it any way with these people, what would you like the synergy of the relationship to look like and feel like?
There’s a quote by Jim Rohn that changed my life :
“You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.” Maybe you realize upon reflection you need some new relationships, and that is a perfectly natural beautiful thing to realize. From church to Homesteader groups to coffee shops, there are lots of cool ways to meet new people .
Don’t forget the most important relationship of all — the one you have with yourself. How would you like to feel about yourself when you look into mirrors? How would you like the world to see you and engage with you? How would you like to make people feel when you walk into a room? This is such a powerful thing to write about and think about .
Work
Where do you show up everyday to make a living? How would you like to see that change? Maybe you wish you could make more money at your job. Maybe you wish you could be more organized at your job. Maybe you wish you could build your skill sets and be someone people come to for answers. Maybe you wish you could have a more harmonious synergy with your coworkers.
Maybe you don’t want to show up there anymore AT ALL. This can totally co exist with another category which we will hop right into.
Soul Growth/Purposeful living/Giving
This is what I’ve been working towards both consciously and unconsciously ever since I got out of high school. It’s the thing I talk about CONSTANTLY because I believe it to be such an integral part of a well rounded existence.
Find something you love that also matches something the world could use more of .
Walk the long and humbling road from sucking at it to getting really good at it.
Figure out how to give it back.
For our work to align with purpose is not always the way it has to look, but gosh if you feel the inclination it’s a worthy place to explore. Soul growth also includes prayer , journaling, meditation , reading scripture or Rumi or whatever floats your boat.
Health
How would you like to feel when you wake up in the morning ? How would you like to feel in your body as you move throughout the day? What habits are you interested in cultivating because you know they will lead you to this feeling? Do you believe you can achieve this? Gosh I hope you do because you can. I’ve seen people turn it around for good too many times to have any questions about it. So maybe it’s more exercise or more vegetables or sauna sessions in which case come on down to B Well on Church St. to try out a session.
FUN
Maybe you want to travel or paint or learn how to play tennis or try comedy improv or write poetry . The main thing about choosing what to put in the fun category is it’s got to include something that brings out the kid in you. When I say the kid in you, I mean a light hearted child like curiosity with no attachment to outcome. What is that for me ? Lately it’s been sports like basketball. I’m really not very good but I love trying and noticing any inkling of improvement . Actually being bad at it is even fun!
I hope you’ll feel free to make this exercise your own. Just remember one thing — write with gratitude as though it has already happened and you are reflecting on it ! It’s a fun ritual to grab that journal entry on 12.31.23 and read what you wrote to see what all actually happened. You might be surprised to see what comes alive.
In closing I just want to thank each and every one of you who have read these articles, tune into the podcast, swing by the shop and make my life feel so filled with hope and goodness. Don’t forget that you are a beautiful unique human with more to offer than you’ll ever know and you are also more loved than you probably can ever fully know. I believe in you forever and as I always say — no matter where you are or where you’ve been – every moment is a chance to begin!
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com