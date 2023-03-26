Most Americas carry one or more sets of keys. We learn quickly that keys are connected with one lock. Your house key won’t open your car and your car key is useless on your front door at home.
What many times Americans don’t connect is that there is a principle that applies through this very simplistic example to many other key things in life. (pardon the pun)
Let’s think a moment about how it might work. A majority of East Tennesseans identify in some way with church. Just as we looked at the example of keys, now think about a car key. Your car key opens the door to give you access and cranks the motor to transport you.
What very important key then would be necessary to give access to God and so to speak give the drive to make the church successful. When noticing churches that are established overseas, many of the things we identify as keys here are possibly not as vital as one might think. Overseas churches have learned they don’t have to have a building, much less padded pews. Churches might become active without even having a pastor.
You might say the most important key then is a Bible. But if you go overseas as another example, there are churches who don’t have Bibles or at least not for everyone in a church. Yes the Bible is important, but that’s not the most important key.
You now might say the Trinity. They are absolutely the most important part of church. You can’t have church without the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, but would it be more correct to say, the only way you can have them is prayer? I submit the most important key to church today is prayer. I remember hearing from the time I was small that nothing significant happens in church unless it is prayed for first.
But as I grew into church life and actually get to travel a lot and visit many churches, one of the first things I ask is where is that prayer, that key that makes the church go? Some churches tell me, we don’t have a prayer time here. Our members pray at home. I’m sorry, but I don’t buy that. If members knew the importance of prayer, they wouldn’t stop asking until the church started a prayer team and they would be willing to lead it.
I visited one church that did have a prayer team and was excited for the opportunity to visit. The day arrived and the leader opened the floor for prayer request. 55 minutes later requests were still being taken and the leader interrupted saying, Mary, it’s been an hour, would you mind closing in prayer? It was evident Mary hadn’t listened so her prayer was as generic as the concept of having a prayer team.
Let me offer a thought about creating an effective prayer team and every church should feel it is vital to have one. Pastors say, I can’t get anyone to sign up to be on the team. Until we do, maybe we should make prayer the most important key from the pulpit. Preach the importance of prayer, use examples in every message about the importance of prayer and harp on it. And pastors, deacons and church leaders, set the pace by praying, maybe that will quickly change. Bring in men or women who can do prayer conferences on the importance of prayer.
If prayer is the most powerful tool of the church, then the Pastor should insure his team is praying for needs of the church. He doesn’t have to attend every meeting, but he can identify someone God raises up for your prayer leader and give them current list every week of church needs. Try using, instead of a sick list of the saved, a lost list of the unchurched. The format for prayer is important, but not nearly as important as giving your team their topics and release them to pray. Ten people released can culminate ten hours of prayer time for you in just one hour for your Sunday message, your Wednesday night teaching series, for God to convict people and draw them to the altar.
They can actually meet in the sanctuary and take time prayer-walking the sanctuary praying for people sitting in your pews on Sunday, especially visitors, for you to deliver fresh powerful messages, for your church to get a burden for the lostness of the community around you, for your VBS coming up or the mission trip your members are taking. Your most powerful key, your tool, your weapon are these men and women who are willing to give you their valuable time and for you to make that time important in the life of your church.
A last part of the key for prayer is expectancy. Pray it, Believe it (meaning pray with confidence God is hearing and will answer) then with expectancy, receive it. One of the most exciting parts of church is when we realize, God answers a prayer we prayed. In August last year, the local community of churches hosted a Crusade. The prayer teams witnessed many modern day miracles in answer to simple prayer. Many in Rogersville believe God is fixing to release Revival in our region, and if so, we’ll find prayer was the most important key that unlocked the doors for it to be released.