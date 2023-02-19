When I think back on what I kept hearing during my campaign for mayor, one of the recurring things was the topic of finding new streams of revenue for the county.
With that in mind, I wanted to let you know about some income we’re working on that may not necessarily affect the general fund of the county, but in some ways will have a positive impact.
One of our county’s most important draws for economic development is the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. We need for it to present well to potential industries who are going to locate there, and for several years the Hawkins County Industrial Board (IDB) has been trying to find a way to repave the main road into the park.
The county was asked to fund the project, which would run more than one million dollars. The IDB made the request both at a regular budget hearing and during discussions of ARPA funds. The project is important, it just didn’t make the cut for regular spending.
At a meeting at the First Tennessee Development District in Johnson City, I learned there was a possibility of getting the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to pave it for us. Although not totally confirmed, the process is moving forward. If the project is approved, and it should be, that will in effect generate funds that will not have to come directly from taxpayers – a savings of over one million dollars.
Although some grants require a matching amount from the county, this one has no match required.
And yes, the money comes from citizens indirectly through state sales taxes and fuel taxes, but it doesn’t add to the property tax rate you pay in the county. I’ll keep you updated as this project moves forward.
Next, we are in the process of applying for a Food Insecurities Grant. This grant will provide funding for local area food banks’ needs for equipment and delivery of meals. Again, we have not been awarded any funds from this yet, but the county could receive up to $500,000 to buy this equipment for food banks. It’s money that wouldn’t have to come from non-profit donations the county typically would fund from tax dollars or ARPA funds. Again, no matching money required.
This grant comes from the federal governments Housing and Urban Development department. Admittedly, there was some opposition to accepting these funds from the government at our last commission meeting. Understandably, some think we are relying too much on the government to assist us and are worried about strings being attached. I reviewed the terms and conditions of this grant and could find nothing that was an immediate drawback to accepting it. I think anytime we can get funds to help those in need of food we should take advantage of it if we aren’t required to do anything in return.
Almost everyone has heard of the $11 Million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county has received, but in addition to that we are awaiting approval from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on proposals from area utility districts for repair and upgrades of their water delivery systems. Those funds total over $6.3 Million and is basically ARPA money that isn’t part of our $11 Million. Again, not a direct impact on our budget but that money will pay for projects the county will not have to fund.
Matching money for these grants will come from the utility districts themselves, not from county funds.
Hawkins County Highway Department facilities are in dire need of an upgrade. TDEC has determined that there are several things that are not up to the required standard to prevent runoff of unwanted material into the storm water system.
We are working on obtaining a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help us modernize some of the facilities at the Highway Department. This project is in its early stages but has the potential to save the county several hundred thousand dollars in tax money if we can get it approved.
Just a side note about CDBG Grants. One of the steps we have to take to be awarded the grant is the completion of a salary survey in the affected area. Those surveys typically are done either by phone or door-to-door and ask the respondent to specify their household income.
If you’re like me, that information is personal, and you don’t like to disclose it. However, if you should happen to be surveyed it would be great if you would participate because it’s a necessary step in the process. The more completed surveys we can get the better. Your identifying data is not disclosed to anyone outside of the survey, and your cooperation in responding gets us past a huge hurdle that is the most time-consuming part of getting the grant.
It’s probably a good time to mention that if the commission decides to opt in, there is another opioid settlement coming in addition to the “Baby Doe” money that we already have. This proposed settlement is from a lawsuit against Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Teva, and Allergan for their promotion of opioids. Details of how the funds can be spent are yet to be worked out, as are actual dates for distribution of the funds and how much exactly will be received.
Again, the above money is not an ongoing or recurring income stream, but it’s also not the last grants that will ever be available. Pursuing these and other new grants will always be something we’re looking out for to help the needs of the county. As mentioned above, some of these projects have not been approved but should be well on their way. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!
As always, if you have questions or comments, I can be reached via email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov.