Instructions from CTAS (County Technical Assistance Services) for filling county attorney vacancies is a seven paragraph document. The first two paragraphs were included in a previous edition of The Rogersville Review.
This article will contain four of the remaining five paragraphs, omitting the paragraph pertaining to action to be taken if a commissioner who is an attorney is nominated for the position.
No attorneys sit on the current Hawkins County Commission, but the instructions in entirety can be found on the website https://www.ctas.tennessee.edu
“Before the county legislative body votes or considers any motion or resolution regarding the office to be filled, the chair must allow registered voters of the county an opportunity to submit names to the CLB for consideration. Such names may be submitted in writing to the chair prior to the meeting or may be submitted in person at the meeting. In order for a name to be considered, a member of the CLB must subsequently nominate the person. Members of the CLB may also nominate a candidate or candidates to fill the vacancy without such name being submitted by a voter. Nominations do not require a second. If the person nominated is not present at the meeting, the person making the nomination must submit a signed statement from the nominee that the nominee is willing to serve in the office if appointed. (5-5-111)
“After nominations cease, the CLB may discuss the nominations and may, at the discretion of the chair, interview nominees or allow nominees the opportunity to address the CLB. Upon motion passed by a majority of the members, the vote to make the appointment may be postponed to a subsequent meeting, provided adequate public notice of the meeting is given in accordance with Title 8, Chapter 44 (the Open Meetings Law or ‘Sunshine Law’). (5-5-111)
“To receive an appointment, a nominee must receive the votes of a majority of the members of the CLB eligible to vote on the appointment. The CLB is required to adopt rules of procedure for eliminating nominees in cases where there are multiple nominees for an appointment and no nominee receives a majority of the votes after the initial vote. Secret ballots are prohibited. Each member’s vote regarding the appointment process must be recorded by the county clerk and entered in the minutes of the CLB. A tie vote of the CLB regarding an appointment may be broken in the same manner that other tie votes of the body may be broken. (5-5-111)
“Any complaint challenging the legality of an appointment must be filed with the chancery court of the county within ten (10) days of the appointment. (5-5-111)”
The passing of Mr. Phillips left four vacancies in the county: County Attorney, County BOE Attorney, Industrial Development Board Attorney, and HCGU Attorney, a situation that bears consideration by the Hawkins County Commission.