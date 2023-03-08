Queen Liliuokalani was both the first queen of Hawaii and the nation’s final monarch.
Today she is hailed for her peaceful resistance to American expansion and the annexation of her country as the United States’ 50th state.
Born on Sept. 2, 1838 in her grandmother’s grass hut in Honolulu, she was named Lydia Lili’u Loloku Walania Kamaka’eha. Born into a high-ranking family and baptized as a Christian, she was well-educated and toured the Western world when she was young. In 1877, when her brother died, she was named crown princess and given the name Liliuokalani.
She married an American, John Owen Dominis, the son of a Boston sea captain and an official in the Hawaiian government.
Acting as regent
Long before she took the throne, she acted the part of a royal. When the reining king Kalakaua took a world tour in 1881, she was regent. It was more than just a title, she ruled and responded to national crises. Among them was dealing with the smallpox epidemic. She immediately initiated a quarantine and closed all the ports to keep the disease from spreading. It was successful in that the disease stayed in Honolulu and O’ahu. However, there were 789 cases with 289 deaths—a rate of more than 36 percent with mostly Native Hawaiians being affected.
She visited a leper settlement which would have a lifelong effect on her. She would advocate for land to be set aside for a leprosy hospital and would make Father Damien, a priest who worked with lepers, a knight commander of the Royal Order of Kalakaua.
She was known for organizing schools for Hawaiian youth, especially for women and promoted the economic power of women by creating banks and lending societies for them.
When she took a world tour in 1887, she met with both President Grover Cleveland and Queen Victoria.
Ascending the throne
In January 1891, the king died and Lili’uokalani became the first woman to sit on the Hawaiian throne. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be for long. One of her first acts was to try to replace the Bayonet Constitution, a document forced on her predecessor by anti-monarchists who wanted to transfer power to American and European elites. She worked on a new constitution that would restore the monarchy and give voting rights to the economically disenfranchised.
These actions led to pro-American factions leading a coup on Jan. 17, 1893. It was aided by U.S. Marines landing on the island under the name of protecting American interests. She was deposed and there was briefly a Republic of Hawai’i. President Cleveland blocked the annexation of the islands and advocated unsuccessfully for the queen’s restoration.
Lili’uokalani continued to try to take back the throne and her supporters led an unsuccessful uprising. She was placed under house arrest, charged with treason and in 1895, she formally abdicated, though she later tried to claim it wasn’t valid since she didn’t sign with her royal name.
Under President William McKinley, the U.S. annexed Hawai’i in July 1898. Lili’uokalani published “Hawaii’s Story by Hawaii’s Queen” that year and composted “Aloha Oe,” which would become the island’s anthem. It was one of more than 160 songs and chants she wrote during her lifetime.
Lili’uokalani would live in her residence as a private citizen until she died on Nov. 11, 1917.