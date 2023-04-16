The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) released its annual State of Aging report in December. The report features county and state-level snapshots on key issues older adults face. Older adults represent the fastest growing age group in the U.S. Tennessee is currently home to 1.66 million residents 60 years and older. The state’s older adult population is projected to increase by 300,000 in the next seven years.
Hawkins County is home to 17,090 adults 60 years and older, or 29% of the population. Although older adults represent a growing percentage of the population across the state, East Tennessee has the largest percentage of individuals 60 years and older. Most of us want to remain in our homes as we age, and maintaining our health and mobility are crucial ingredients to aging in place. In Hawkins County, a considerable number of adults over 60 have a disability – forty-four percent – compared to thirty-eight percent statewide. In neighboring Hancock County, one in two older adults has a disability. One-third of Hawkins residents 60 and older report having difficulty walking and are more likely to be treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury than older adults statewide. Tennessee is among the top ten states for risk of falls nationwide. Further complicating matters is the high rate of chronic conditions. For example, nearly one in three (31%) have diabetes, and two-thirds (64%) have high blood pressure, which may lead to balance issues and an increased risk of falls.
Chronic disease and disability can interfere with an individual’s independence and participation in the community. We often take our health for granted. Daily activities such as bathing, dressing, or shopping can become more challenging when we have a disability. As a caregiver, I am acutely aware of obstacles in our community: curbs, uneven pavement, self-closing doors, menus with small fonts, lack of adequate lighting, and absence of pedestrian crosswalks, to name a few. Community design can either promote or create barriers to participation in activities. Unfortunately, older adults living in rural communities are generally more isolated from the community resources they need to remain independent.
Vision loss is also a common problem as we age. Our vision starts to decline when we reach our forties. That is one reason annual eye exams are as important as a yearly physical. However, many people fail to have their eyes examined regularly. People often cite time, cost, distance, and transportation as barriers. According to a report published in 2015, Hawkins County has low availability of optometrists and ophthalmologists, which is alarming since individuals outlive their driving ability by approximately ten years, and a large percentage (27%) of our county’s older adult population live alone. What does this mean for us as we age? Obtaining eye exams may become more difficult if we do not have access to reliable and affordable transportation options.
One in ten older adults in Hawkins County lives below the poverty level, and many more are nearing the poverty line due to the increasing cost of living. We have all felt the pinch at the gas tank and supermarket. Older adults who live on a fixed monthly income are among the most vulnerable in an uncertain economic climate. Many of our neighbors must choose between buying groceries, paying for utilities, or refilling prescriptions. The AARP Livability Index scores communities for their services and supports that help residents live, work, play, and age. Hawkins County falls below the national average for neighborhood supports, access to transportation, health behaviors and access to care, and opportunities for engagement. All these factors are central to helping older adults remain as independent as possible for as long as possible.
If you want to discuss how our community can better support healthy aging, contact me at 423.401.5000. Let’s start a conversation.