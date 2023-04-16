Southerland Jodi Headshot.jpg

Dr. Jodi Southerland

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) released its annual State of Aging report in December. The report features county and state-level snapshots on key issues older adults face. Older adults represent the fastest growing age group in the U.S. Tennessee is currently home to 1.66 million residents 60 years and older. The state’s older adult population is projected to increase by 300,000 in the next seven years.

Trending Recipe Videos