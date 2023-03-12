Question: Is a knowledge of the Holy Spirit significant to the Christian life?
Answer: Yes! We will answer this question, from the Bible, as simple and easy to understand as we can. Lesson #7a.
In lesson #6 we understood from the Bible that Christians are led by the Holy Spirit to believe and obey the gospel of Jesus Christ in order to be saved (Romans 8:14). In this lesson, #7a…, we will see and understand the why spiritual gifts were given to the early church and to Christians in that day and time and not so given to us and the church today (1 Corinthians 12-14).
So, let’s begin with Paul’s statement found in 2 Corinthians 3:18: “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.” We just heard Paul say that as Christians we see clearly, by looking to Jesus in the gospel, how to become more like Him each day of our life, and this being possible by the revelation brought to us by the Spirit.
In 1 Corinthians 12-14 I believe Paul makes five excellent points that help us today to understand spiritual gifts and where and when they belong in the church and the life of the Christian. So, let’s examine these five points and see just what we learn.
First, in 1 Corinthian 12:1-11 Paul says his teaching on the Holy Spirit is to prevent and curb our ignorance on the subject. He goes on to explain that these gifts of the Holy Spirit were diverse but they all came from the same Spirit. And, that they were given to individual Christians to benefit all Christians in the Church.
Secondly, with that being said we move on to 1 Corinthians 12:12-26 and hear Paul teaching us that the Church is made up of many members, but these members are just one body (Ephesians 4:4), simply because all true Christians are baptized believers by the one Spirit (Ephesians 4:4), and all are led in their daily walks of life by the same Spirit (Romans 8:14). Paul then says this is God’s doing and the way He would have it to be. Concerning these many members; every member of the body has its place and is needed by every other member, including the stronger and the weaker members. All are necessary! This will become clearer in chapter thirteen.
Thirdly, we learn in 1 Corinthians 12:27-31 that all true Christians are the Church (Acts 2:47). All were “baptized into one body” (v 13), and hence are severally members or parts of the one body, with “gifts or roles” to function in like those of the members of the human body. Yes, it is an oblivious fact the Spirit gave different gifts to different Christians (v 4), but the intent was that these gifts were to be used for the benefit of one and all in the church (v 7), not to any one individual’s personal glory. God’s goal, which should be the goal of each Christian, for each individual Christian is that they “Covet earnestly the more excellent way.”
Fourthly, in 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 Paul tell us all about this “more excellent way.” Let us pay close attention to the difference in the word “gift” and the word “way.” A gift is a spiritual endowment and a way is a road or path that we follow. Therefore, the type of life you live is far more important to the salvation of your soul than were these gifts of the Spirit and Paul is about to make this “way” clear to us. He tells us that without charity/love all that we do or say is vanity. That charity always works toward being beneficial not only to our soul but to others also—it never fails! Gifts will cease when the gospel is preached and the opportunity is given to mankind to be reconciled with God in Christ—the imperfect (gifts) will give away to the perfect (gospel)! When the gospel has fully come Christians will be “Thoroughly furnished” (2 Timothy 3:17) in all that he/she needs to save their souls. So, that which is left for the true Christian is “Faith, hope and charity,” and, it matters that we carry these three out by being steadfast in the “way” of the gospel (Romans 1:16).
Fifthly, in 1 Corinthians 14:1-40 Paul addresses the worship conduct of these early saints that had received these spiritual endowments and their misguided attitude toward their use. Paul makes it clear that the teaching of the gospel is far more edifying to the church than that of speaking in tongues. That in the assembly true Christians will only endeavor to do or say the things that benefit one and all. And that the wives of the men that had received spiritual gifts would conduct themselves in a worthy and beneficial manner— “Let all things be done decently and in order” (v 40).
Judgement is coming (Hebrews 9:27); are you ready?
