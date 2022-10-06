Editor’s Note: National Newspaper Week Oct. 2-8 is an excellent time to revisit Rogersville’s significant place in Tennessee newspaper history.
Rogersville has often been called “The Town of Red Bricks”.
Many of the buildings on downtown Main Street were built long before the Civil War when handmade bricks were used and slave labor was utilized.
These time worn buildings have passed through many hands throughout the years and their importance in Rogersville’s heritage has often faded into obscurity. But there are a few of these old edifices that stand out and demand historic recognition.
The Boyd Law office has a long and distinguished history and if any structure in Hawkins County ever deserved a Tennessee historic marker or a spot on “The National Register of Historic Places” this building certainly does. The story of this landmark dates back to 1790, when Rogersville was just a small growing village along an ancient Indian warpath known today as Main Street.
The site of present day Boyd Law office was then a parcel of land known as Lot No. 26. Back then this area was part of a new frontier known as the Southwest Territory. William Blount was territorial governor at the time. George Roulstone was living in Fayetteville North Carolina and had just published an unsuccessful newspaper. Governor Blount saw the need for a newspaper in the new territory so he asked Roulstone if he would be interested.
At the time Blount was considering whether Rogersville or Knoxville would be the new territorial capital. In those days Knoxville wasn’t even a reality, it was just an idea on a piece of paper. So Roulstone decided he would set up a newspaper called the “Knoxville Gazette” in Rogersville and if that town became the Capital he would simply change the name of his publication to the “Rogersville Gazette”.
If Knoxville eventually became a reality he would move his entire operation there. Roulstone and his partner Robert Ferguson arrived in Rogersville in the autumn of 1791.
According to author and historian Henry Price, Lot No.26 of the original survey of the Town of Rogersville was purchased by Roulstone from Joseph Rogers and James Hagan in October of 1791. Roulstone constructed 2 log cabins on the property. He and his wife Elizabeth lived in the larger structure and the newspaper was published in the smaller one. Ferguson slept in the loft above the printing press.
Governor William Blount lived with the Roulstone’s at Lot 26 for several months while planning the territorial government and how they could use the newspaper for legislative announcements. On November 5, 1791 the Knoxville Gazette, the first newspaper published in Tennessee, then known as the Territory South of the River Ohio was printed on this site.
It was an historic milestone. In June of 1792 Cherokee Chief Red Bird arrived with an entourage Indian braves and placed a notice in the Gazette warning the Chief of the Upper Towns not to disturb William Cocke, for Cocke, “talks very strong and runs very fast.” Also in June, Knoxville was officially established as the capital of the territory.
So in September of 1792 Roulstone loaded his press on a wagon and hauled it out to the Holston River and floated it down to Knoxville. From that time forth the Gazette was published there. Roulstone ran the newspaper until his death in 1804.
His wife Elizabeth then took over the Gazette and became the first woman publisher in Tennessee. Back in old Rogersville Lot 26 was divided into parcels. John Blevins purchased the property in 1808 and built a large brick Tavern House. There was a still in the back for the making of whiskey. The structure was later called the “Old Tavern House” Around 1815 William Alexander built a larger Tavern house on Lot 26 called the “Big Tavern House”.
Richard Mitchell bought the property in 1817 and it was thereafter called “Mitchell’s Tavern” In 1823, two strangers staying at the Tavern were found with their throat cut. The two unknown men were buried in unmarked graves at the old Alexander Cemetery on Kyle Street and their murderer was never found. The old tavern house was razed in 1830 and the present day Boyd Law office structure was built.
Through the years many businesses occupied the property including McKinney’s hardware and grocery, a saloon, drug store, and dentist’s office to name a few. Most of the owners lived in the back and operated businesses in the front.
In 1846 the Rogan family inherited the building and opened up Rogan Hardware and Grocery. Over the years it was known as Rogan & Buffat, Rogan& Laffette, and Rogan & Son and Rogan& Son & Nice. In 1885 A.B Rogan acquired the building and ran Rogan Hardware until his death in 1934.
Then the business was sold outside the Rogan family. Dobyns-Taylor Hardware Company of Kingsport leased the property in 1958 and several years later the business moved to the building on the corner of Brownlow and Main Street.
In 1976 the Home Service Company appliance store leased the property and operated there for ten years. In 1986 Cathy Combs acquired the property and opened up “Over the Rainbow” a frame and gift shop. In 2001 Larry Boyd was looking for a location in downtown Rogersville to move his Law Firm.
His son Daniel was in law school and would soon be joining his father in his law practice. They purchased the property in the fall of 2001 and Carpenter Construction Company was hired to restore the old structure to its original splendor.
The Boyd’s were able to save and preserve the original Chestnut and Pine floors and most significantly the 120 year old hand pulley driven freight elevator. The old Rogan Hardware Building also has a nostalgic significance to the Boyd family as Larry’s father Marion “Mooney” Boyd had worked as a salesman there for many years before moving next door and opening the Boyd-Lawson Hardware store another Rogersville institution.
Today the ante-bellum Landmark now known as Boyd Law office shelters 221 years of history and stands proudly as beacon of hope for historic preservationists everywhere.
As the location of Tennessee’s first newspaper, it’s also an important part of Tennessee’s heritage.