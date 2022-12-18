Hello, and welcome once again to The Book End. Well, winter is almost here. That means long cold days, big coats, boots, mittens, and being out in the cold.
There is nothing to be done but to make the best of it. Winter is a glorious, beautiful season, and I like to make my plans in advance so as to really enjoy it.
When I was a child, I couldn’t wait for winter so that I could sled at high rates of speed into fences, and trees, but now that doesn’t sound all that appealing, it sounds like a trip to the ER.
Now what sounds like a piece of heaven is a trip to my local library to leisurely pick out a good book to read in front of my fireplace on a cold evening.
I can’t plan winter in front of my fireplace with a good book with-out reminiscing about my grandmother Eileen. Grammy, as we called her, deepened my love of books.
Grammy lived in an octagon shaped house, with glass windows all the way around the house. The house was set in the middle of a dark evergreen forest, on the bank of the Hollenbeck River. In the summer I would go and stay with Grammy.
She was busy during the work week; she was the chief administrator of a medical arts building. She was the boss, and nobody crossed her, especially her grandchildren, I had tremendous respect for her. I learned a lot from her about life.
I looked forward to Saturdays with Grammy. We had breakfast together, and then worked on chores around the house. Grammy always had fun plans for us to do after our chores and errands were done. Usually we went out for lunch, no matter what our plans were, they always included the Hunt Memorial library in her town.
We would climb into Grammy’s low slung bright orange Datsun 280z sports car. Grammy looked hysterical behind the wheel because she was only five foot one, if you stood in front of the car, you couldn’t see her in there.
She would peel out of her driveway, gravels flying, and off we would go. I felt like a movie star in that car with Grammy, she would pass people and toot her horn. At the library Grammy would spend about an hour choosing books to take home. Between us we would get around twenty books.
We would then zip home, and prepare dinner. After the dinner dishes were washed, I would settle in my favorite chair, and Grammy would sit in hers. There we would read in a companionable way for an hour or so, and then Grammy would have me build the fire in the fireplace. In north western Connecticut in the summer, it can get very chilly, especially in August.
Grammy would make tea, and a desert, and we would read late, sometimes until midnight. My favorite books were the old English romance novels, such Wuthering Heights. I also liked Jane Austin books, such as Pride and Prejudice, Emma, and Sense and Sensibility. The big glass windows of the house were black from the dark outside. The fire was warm, bright, and cheery in the house.
We read to one lamp each. The fire hissed, and crackled. All of this added to the suspense of my English novel, which usually had a governess in a big, dark mansion. I felt like I was the governess in the suspenseful scene.
There was nothing on television that could have compared to those peaceful, book filled evenings with Grammy. My Grammy died this last spring, at the age of 93, but she left me a huge legacy about life. She taught me to have more enriching forms of entertainment, like reading books. She wouldn’t want me to be sad, she would want me to remember all the things she taught me, and all of the happy times we had together.
So, this winter I will sit in front of my fire and read, and I would like to encourage you, dear reader to try an evening with a good book, a fire, and a hot cup of tea. You will be glad you that you did. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week, Teresa