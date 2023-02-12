How are y’all. I am doing good. I think here and there I can see a peek of sunny weather. That always makes me happy. What about you? Today’s column is about being with your best friends and laughing so hard over pure stupidity that people think you’re flat crazy.
Today I saw a post on social media that said there is an island off of the coast of Scotland called The Island of Discussion. If you have an argument with someone and you can’t get it resolved you both get, put on an island with whisky and cheese until you can work it out and get along. Who wants to have an argument with me cuz that sounds like a VACAY BABY! Ha! I sent it to all of my friends. We should laugh every day, right? I thought it was pretty hilarious.
One of my best friends Trish still laugh today about some of the crazy things we did. She lives in Idaho, but we keep in touch every day. Years ago, when we both lived in a boring little town in Texas, we would get bored and go to Baskin-Robbins and have an ice cream cone with three different scoops. We’d eat it all, then look at each other and say we ought to get another ice cream with three more scoops. So, we did. We’d be laughing and laughing. The sugar rush would kick in and we’d be falling over laughing.
One time after some ice cream we went into the grocery store to buy dinner things for our husbands and I got to looking at the 25 cent things in the candy dispenser. They had tiny, tiny little pink toilets with a key chain on them. I showed them to Trish and told her my big plans for it. We had another friend Sherry who was so uptight it could be annoying. She was all business, always correcting my manners. Ha. I said I was going to put my Teddy Bear hamsters little poops in there and give it to her as a gift. We howled laughing. I spent about $3 in quarters and finally got one! I carried that prize home like a Tiffany’s bracelet.
I put Teddy’s little poops in there and wrapped it up real pretty. I gave it to Sherry and she just rolled her eyes, which made the whole thing even funnier to me, I started laughing and she rolled her eyes again.
She kept the little toilet and put it on her dresser because I was like her little sister and she just loved me to death. She didn’t realize the poops were real until she was dusting one day and knocked them off of the dresser and the poops fell out. She was picking them up when one crumbled in her hand and she said, “EWWWW! TERESA!”
It’s fun to have crazy fun. Takes the bite out of life. I hope you get some crazy today. Until next time, Tess Kindred.