The man I most respected until marrying Tripp Elder was my Uncle Tommy, the late Thomas Newton Howe, Jr.
He was courtly and kind, a World War II hero, the perfect only brother for God to have chosen to send to eight sisters, the perfect uncle to two fatherless nieces.
He walked me down the aisle on my wedding day and still was a presence after Tripp died, regularly asking, “Is there anything you need? You’d tell me, wouldn’t you?” So many times in the last few months I have thought of something he said many years ago. It’s brilliant in its simplicity.
“You never really know someone until you share an inheritance with them.” Hawkins County citizens are seeing this principle lived out in the windfall funding that has come into our county, for the benefit of the citizenry, not for discretionary spending of the commissioners’ choosing.
Perhaps I should take out an ad in The Rogersville Review apologizing for saying for years that we would do better with a smaller number of commissioners, that a reduction in their number would guarantee a more efficient and effective commission, that those with conflicting interests would be weeded out more easily.
In truth what has happened with a smaller commission is that those who have seized control have an easier time controlling the outcome of voting. And there appears to be little or no concern with Sunshine Law violations, some even being caught on camera and video. And no longer do county employees or those receiving funding in any form from the county have to state a conflict of interest before meetings. When did that stop?
By now it is obvious to all who can fog a mirror that plans for allocating the money were devised long ago, the emphasis being on property, not on people nor pets, with meetings being mere charades and manipulated behind the scenes before beginning.
My mind goes back to all the pleas made through the years by Judge Ross. Deaf ears are turned on him, yet the commission voted to give money to something out of county he had begged to be done locally. A Christian camp, free to all children in our county ages six to eighteen, eventually pulled its request after futility became apparent.
If I told you the actions taken by a commissioner and the director of a county non profit to deny another non profit funding, you would think I was making up the story. And the way the Humane Society has been treated should be an embarrassment to most of the commissioners. None of these requests were for ego or personal agenda. Each was for the benefit of the people who live right here among us, their constituents, the people they are to serve. Serve, the key word…
I know most of the commissioners and see several of them out in the community. I have observed no crowns nor halos on their heads. They are neither regal nor holy. They are public servants. That term “elected officials” seems to have inflated several egos.
Maybe there should be a class explaining that this country was founded on the principle of citizen leadership, governing done by those who understood and related to their constituencies. Based on recent voting, there seem to be very few commissioners who understand the needs of the county and the hearts of the people they were elected to represent. Perhaps it would behoove them to get out among us common folk occasionally, not just pre-election.
How wonderful it would be to have a commission full of people with common sense, with no personal agendas, no cronies expecting favors, no aspirations to go on to higher office.
It’s difficult to understand why our commission doesn’t comprehend what we have in our Humane Society. This is a five hundred square mile county with no similar service. Imagine the cost to the county if we had to hire an adequate number of animal control officers; give them benefits; furnish vehicles and gas; build shelters; provide food, medicine, etc. for the animals.
Yet they want the overworked and stressed out volunteers and staff to keep coming hat-in-hand requesting minimal funding they aren’t going to get. Why can’t the commissioners think through that? It’s disturbing to think they can’t.
We voters must keep our eyes open and be informed as to how each commissioner in our districts is voting. They answer to us, not to each other nor to their colleagues in office or office buildings. They have completed only six months of their four year terms.
Hopefully, things will improve. My sincerest thanks to the commissioners who are voting for real needs, representing your constituents, and questioning what needs to be questioned. You are noticed and appreciated. Please know that.