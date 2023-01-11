As this item in the August 15, 1821, Nashville Whig reflects, sometimes quite a bit of personal detail came out in these “Runaway Wife” ads.

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way.

