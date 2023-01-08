Happy New Year! I hope you are finding these “Mayor Mark” articles to be informative and a means of somewhat being informed of what is going on in the mayor’s office.
I’ve been getting some positive feedback and that gives me the incentive to keep these columns going. If you find them useful, please spread the word! If you don’t find them worth your time, you can always let the editor know and he can stop paying me the outrageous price I charge him for writing them, which is absolutely zero. I’m thinking of asking for a raise.
(Editor’s Note: LOL.)
In the last column, we discussed the current state of Hawkins County, and mentioned in many areas we’re strong and doing well. This time, I would like to address some of the areas that need some work and will be focal points for the commission and myself as we move forward through this new year.
There are many more issues than the below, but here are some of the top priorities that need to be addressed. These are in no particular order.
• The Homeless Challenge. In Hawkins County, particularly in Rogersville, the homeless population is growing. This becomes more evident during critical situations such as the recent multi-day single-digit temperatures we experienced.
On the surface, the homeless issue doesn’t look as complex as it gets when it’s more fully researched. Sure, they need a place to stay. But when we scrambled to make available a warm building with adequate food, a total of five different people took advantage of it. Three or four at a time they were taken care of with a place to sleep and food to eat but as soon as they saw the temperature go up a degree or two, but still WAY below freezing, they wanted to get back out to the life they have chosen to live. All those involved agree that it didn’t matter how many were helped, it just matters that it was made available and if anyone was saved from serious illness or worse, it was worth the effort.
Plans are underway to gather information on what the area has available to assist in situations like this and where the gaps are. Keep on the lookout for more ways you can have input and get involved.
• Public Safety. Crisis readiness comes to mind again with the recent frigid weather. Displaced citizens due to any reason like cold, fire, flood, or anything more serious should be a major concern of ours. Again, plans are underway to address this issue and have a fully functioning “place to go” when the need arises.
We also need to address adequate personnel and equipment for current emergency services and first responders. The cohesiveness of this group needs to be addressed as well. There is no real quick fix, but as in all governmental efforts small steps matter.
• ARPA Funding. It’s imperative that we get focused on the best use for our remaining Covid money. We’ve done some excellent work toward that goal, but we cannot let our guard down due to pending deadlines. Yes, we have until December 31, 2024, to commit these funds to where they will be best used but read again above how the wheels of government turn very slowly. We’re less that twenty-four months out from that deadline. That’s about the amount of time we’ve been working on solving the issue.
• Animal Control. It’s a well-known fact that the Hawkins County Humane Society is out of room and its resources are stretched to the maximum. But what’s the best solution? If a larger facility is put in place with whatever funding is available, is the upkeep and care of that facility going to stress the resources even further? Is an affordable expansion of the facility going to be enough to meet needs, even in the near future? Where are additional funds going to come from? All tough questions that need to be answered.
I certainly have admiration for those who are currently doing the best they can with very limited resources to help animals in our community. The burning question is how much resource is enough and where does it need to come from?
As of the writing of this column, the Humane Society is still being considered for ARPA funds and nothing has been ruled out. Opinions run strong on both sides, and we need to wade through those to come up with the best decision.
Revenue Sources. According to reliable sources, the final inflation number for 2022 is close to 32%. That kind of cost increase cannot be sustained by the county with property and wheel taxes alone. Where will the needed revenue come from? Industrial growth alone will not be enough. Business growth as a whole can contribute significantly if the growth happens. Tourism efforts will add some, but development there will be slower than we need them to be. It’s certainly worth a hard look in the coming year.
• Communication. I firmly believe that communicating to the citizens of the county is key. Upfront and honest dialog is important so that everyone is on the same page. I will continue to reach out here in this column and on my Facebook page, “Mark DeWitte – Hawkins County Mayor.”
As always, if there are questions or comments, please let me know via email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov.