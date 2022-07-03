Hello! How is your day today? I hope it is going well. You won’t believe the latest turn of events in my life! Well, maybe if you’ve read my column for any length of time, you will. My Aunt Zada always says I am jinxed. Ha! I have a new puppy!!
A close friend of mine recently had to move out of state for work. She moved into a beautiful apartment that does not allow pets or critters of any kind. She had a 130-pound male Rottweiler named Capone that stood 27 inches high. He’s got a head bigger than a basketball and his neck is like a tree trunk. When he growls, you’ll think a mac truck just drove by. He has a snarly attitude. He is full grown and hardly a ‘lil ole puppy dog. That’s just a joke. Ha!
I have been friends with my friend for a long time, and friends with Capone for a while too. Capone decided a long time ago that he loved me, which was an unusual thing for him. He generally wants to kill everyone he encounters. When I walk into my friend’s house, he jumps up on me, fairly knocking me over with his affectionate hello. As y’all know from columns that I wrote years ago, I love big tough dogs, and had a 100-pound purebred boxer named Gangster years ago.
So, anyhoo, my friend pleaded with me to adopt Capone. As she pleaded her cause, saying that not many people wanted a big tough Rotty, and Capone wouldn’t blend well with too many people, Capone sat real still looking at me with pleading eyes. Oh Lord, how could I possibly say no? I said, “ok,” and the rest is history. I loaded up all of Capone’s dog food, (very heavy bag, he eats a lot), and all of his toys, his flea meds etc…. He takes up my entire back seat. As we drove to my home, he lunged at every passing car with incredible ferocity. I said, “Capone honey, you don’t have to attack everyone you meet.” He seemed to take no mind.
The only thing that I told my friend is that I had to change Capone’s name. I just didn’t think Al Capone was attractive to look at — pretty icky to look at if you ask me. And, he did die from syphilis. So, I named him Killjoy. Yep, Killjoy could definitely take the joy out of someone’s day.
Thus far, me and Killjoy are cohabitating quite well. I call my friend a lot and she talks to him. He seems well-adjusted. We have had a few go-rounds about my cat Sugar Britches, I have had to keep telling him that she is his new sister, not a snack and not an arch nemesis. It seems to be taking effect. Sugar Britches is rather horrified, she never thought I would bring home a 130-pound Rotty for her to coexist with. But she’ll eventually adjust.
So, from me, Sugar Britches and Killjoy y’all have a great day! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.