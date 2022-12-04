With three consecutive weekends of Christmas parades kicking off Saturday we thought this would be an excellent time to remember how this tradition began.
The first documented Rogersville Christmas parade took place in 1905 and was said to have been a festive affair drawing larg-e crowds of spectators.
An early over night snow fall had blanketed an unpaved and muddy Main Street with three inches of freshly fallen snow.
But that did dissuade the large crowds of spectators that turned out to see Santa Claus, (the old man himself) arrive in a red coach pulled by six white Clydesdale horses.
Each sturdy steed had a plume of red feathers on its proud head and silver jingle bells were fastened to the leather harnesses. Along the street the hand lit lanterns were festooned with fir and holly, pine and cedar with red velvet ribbons entwined throughout.
Bands from Tate Springs, St. Clair, and Bulls Gap marched through town and played festive tunes from the era. This beautiful Victorian holiday parade would set a standard for years to come.
Through the years Christmas parades have always heralded in the holiday season for the town of Rogersville.
No matter what the weather, huge crowds have turned out for endless streams of school bands, church floats, horse drawn buggies, antique cars, Ada Rogan’s majorettes and even the infamous hooded torso brothers. Let’s not forget the anchor of the parade, the big man himself Santa Claus.
Decades before the wreath clad heritage lamps came along lights were strung from utility poles and downtown shops decorated their windows.
The Rogersville Christmas parade is a tradition that has transcended the generations and it continues to bring down the holiday spirit and delight children young and old to this day.
Photos here from the Rodney Ferrell collection are believed to be from a Rogersville Christmas parade that occurred in the 1960s.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached atstonypoint67@yahoo.com