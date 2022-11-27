East Tennessee is a great tourism destination! Hawkins County itself has a lot to offer travelers. Just take a moment to think about all the history of our county.
Think about the great mountainous views, the fishing, the new restaurants that are drawing folks in, the museums, the music venues, the sporting events, and so much more that are reasons for people to come visit us. We’re blessed to be within a short drive of a lot of America.
During the campaign, I mentioned several times that growing tourism would assist us in getting additional revenue, which would eventually help keep property tax and other taxes from being increased. A new “revenue stream” so to speak.
During a workshop this past Friday, representatives of the state tourism effort gathered with some local people and put together a list of our attributes that should be promoted to potential visitors. All the above, plus more, was put on the table.
We talked about the great things that every municipality in the county could promote. And, on the other side, we talked about things that need to be improved or roadblocks that need to be removed to assist in that promotion. There was some great discussion!
In hard facts, per the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, direct visitor spending in Hawkins County in 2021 was $9.36 Million Dollars. Direct labor income was $1.48 Million Dollars. $390,000 was generated in direct local taxes. As a result, taxes generated by tourist activity in Hawkins County last year means the average household pays $29 less in state and local taxes.
The potential for more is there, because Hawkins County ranked 71st of 95 counties in visitor spending. Yes, there are areas like Sevier County, Davidson County, and more who rely much more on tourist spending than we do, but we can work to fix that! We have the attributes to attract more visitors!
The biggest takeaway, however, was explained by Dennis Tumlin, who is the Chief Customer Officer for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Dennis presented that an investment in tourism promotion starts a cycle, resulting in a lot of increased revenue for the county.
When tourists come to the area, they need places to stay, places to eat, places to shop and buy fuel, and more. All those things result in an increase in the sales tax collected, which can go directly toward offsetting expenses. More good news is we don’t need to spend much money on those tourists while they’re here, because they don’t draw from things like our education system and other expenditures. But it doesn’t stop there.
We can also look at implementing a county lodging tax, which would be a small amount added to the visitor’s hotel or other short-term rental. The state says if we do that, however, the money generated there must be put back toward tourism development. It can be used for additional tourism promotion, thereby increasing the number of visitors who, as discussed above, need to purchase things while here. That further increases our sales tax income.
When more tourists start coming, more entrepreneurs will develop businesses based on that tourism. That business growth adds to our revenue side as well.
Entrepreneurs will add buildings and facilities, increasing the revenue generated through property taxes and taking some of that burden off private residence property tax.
Those new venues and events will draw more tourists, and the cycle continues to grow. It’s been proven that the cycle takes as little as twenty-four months to turn through. So, it’s time to start now.
Realizing that growth in tourism helps the state as well, there is some grant money coming from the state to the counties to beef up the effort. Wisely, the state requires that money be spent on specific things to aid in the growth. It’s a way for us to get started and not invest local tax dollars to do so. I hope you agree that getting the tourism effort started with very little to no commitment of our tax dollars is one of those “no brainer” situations.
I haven’t forgotten my promises to start working on tourism, and have already met with Mark Ezell, Tennessee Tourist Development Commissioner, and have let him know we’re ready to do what we can to assist in the efforts they’ve started. He’s excited, I’m excited, and I hope you are too.
As always, if you have questions, comments, or suggestions for future article topics drop me a line at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov