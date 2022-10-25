Characters are interesting individuals and they often lead remarkable lives. They seem to always have fascinating stories to tell. Some people might think a character is an oddball or an eccentric but to me they are extraordinary personalities.
Here are just a few that have graced Hawkins County with their presence. Several years ago there was a very lovely exotic albino lady in Rogersville who everyone called “Rambling Rose”.
It was rumored that she had thirteen children and legend said she sold them. A local store keeper in Broadway claimed she tried to trade a baby for a bag of groceries.
Rambling Rose lived to see a ripe old age and friends say she redeemed herself with her children in her twilight years. Arthur Hale was a self made millionaire who lived on the corner of Broadway and Rogers street. He had his first business when he was nine and bought his first house when he was twelve. He operated one of the first electric power plants in the county and also the first ice plant.
He became a recluse in his later years, living in one room of his large house and keeping thousands of dollars in a stove beside his bed. He was also very frugal and was often known to let apples rot on his trees before he would give them away. But at his death he bequeathed large sums of money to Presbyterian churches and schools.
Mrs. Lewis Carroll could often be seen in Rogersville in the 1950’s. She carried a large red pocket book which she used like a stop sign to stop traffic so she could cross the street. Every Sunday morning Mrs. Carroll would visit her husband’s grave on pine ridge and leave a freshly pressed shirt. His name was William Sandidge but everybody called him “Key Bill”.
He ran a key shop but he is more remembered for the menagerie he kept in his home, this included a beer drinking, car key stealing monkey that terrorized the town. Miss Phoebe Shanks was Hawkins County’s first female dentist who was known for the gift of gab. It is said she could calm a patient down and have a tooth out in a shake of a lamb’s tail.
Robert “Kildy’ Hale lived on the corner of Hasson and Main Street in a beautiful old Dutch style ante-bellum townhouse. He could often be seen sitting in the door way talking to passersby. The old landmark was gutted by a fire in the 1970’s and Mr. Hale barely escaped with his life. Graham Kyle Rogan was one of Rogersville’s most affluent and aristocratic characters.
She knew Screen legend Katherine Hepburn personally enough to call her “Kate” Mrs. Rogan wore furs and gloves even in the summer time. According to Cary Barton, on Fridays Graham would drive her large black automobile down to Citizens Union Bank and park in front with the tail end of her car sticking out in the street.
She would go to her lock box put on all her diamonds and go out visiting friends. After she finished she would return her jewels to the bank and go home. Many folks may remember Rupert “Speedy “Davis he delivered the Knoxville Journal to 400 customers on foot until the town of Rogersville bought him a bicycle.
Reportedly he tolerated dogs but was terrified of Roosters. Shorty Shanks and Salty Bob Venable were the towns official Santa Claus’ for many years. Will Sandidge was the village Smithy in Surgoinsville. He was quite a character and so was his neighbors barber John Nelms and store keeper Bill Sprinkle.
Walt Minor owned a car lot on Main Street and he would use any means to sell a car, whether it was climbing a tree or putting on dress. He certainly knew how to assemble a crowd all in the name of advertising and showman ship.
Other interesting people in Rogersville included, Sally Mc Fadden, Peirce Armstrong, AJ Hoyle, Grady Fletcher, Sally Drinnon, Doc Randall, Sally and Lassie Stypes, Charlie Miller, Ralph Russell, Hack Gibson, Ken Minor, Sally Terry, Bill Holloway, Jack Drain, Jameson, Detcie, Hardrock, Deadman, Etta Range, Lulu Gilliam, Vivien “Bill” Henderson, Pouchy Shanks, Sammy Self, Fred Shanks, Woodson T Harris, Ruth Romans. Babe Lauderback, Monte Klepper, Wade Hampton, Popeye Lenard, Nick McKinney, Red Lawson, Byrd Burton, Big John Wolfe, Luke Smith, and Mary Self to name only a few. Matilda Beal drove a Pet milk truck.
Doc Slaughter was one of the oldest practicing veterinarians in the state. He was also the most colorful. Doc McConnell became Tennessee’s first storytelling laureate and was one of the founders of the National Storytelling Festival. He re-invented himself over and over again and that’s what most characters do.
Ella Miller was remarkable lady. She lived to be nearly 120 years old and enchanted presidents and celebrities alike. Out toward Pressmen’s Home there were personalities like, Prince Albert, Adam Cobb, Arch Ashe, Charlie Baker, Mamie Sizemore, Nellie Maxie, Aunt Bonnie Price, Pie Face Bowlin, Curly Dan Bailey, Doc Livesay, John Murrell, Sarah Hurd, and Blanche Morgan among many others.
Garney Gross knew Hawkins County like the back of his hand. He was also a talented ventriloquist. Garney was in court one time and he was asked if he was the plaintiff or the defendant. Garney exclaimed” No! No! Judge I’m the one who stole the hams! It’s not an insult to be called a character. What would any community be without them?
These unique individuals stand out in a crowd and they also leave legacies. While other people go through this world with very little fanfare, characters are remembered long after they are gone.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com