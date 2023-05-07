Long-Meadow-Surgoinsville

Long Meadow at it appears today, located about seven miles up Carters Valley north of Surgoinsville. This home was built around the original log cabin which was constructed in 1763 by William Young.

 Sheldon Livesay

When I moved back home in 1980 and purchased the Hale Spring Inn, I was forced to take a crash course in our history which later became a passion to know and tell about this amazing county we live in.

