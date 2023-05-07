When I moved back home in 1980 and purchased the Hale Spring Inn, I was forced to take a crash course in our history which later became a passion to know and tell about this amazing county we live in.
I began going to the library on Saturdays recording history that was printed in the microfiche files of the paper and reading everything I could to develop a broader history than we had at the time.
At that time, Rocky Mount, a historic home in Johnson City built in 1769, was called the oldest home in Tennessee. Yet an older home exists here in Carters Valley north of Surgoinsville.
Owner, Francis Schumacher, claimed to have the “Royal Land Grant” giving it to the Young family in 1762 with the house being built that year or 1763.
Schumacher was president of the state APTA (Association for the Preservation of Tennessee’s Antiquities). If that is true, this house predates any I know in Tennessee.
I was friends with her nephew, Buddy Young, who was a good friend and a Gideon. After her husband, Charles died, Francis died and Buddy inherited the family home and he asked if I could help track down the grant and deed proving the date of the house. While I never found it, I was President of the local APTA and rummaging through my boxes of “stuff” found Mrs. Schumacher’s history of the house.
To preserve this rich history of our area, I want to reproduce her article in its entirety written by Francis Schumacher. I don’t know that it exists elsewhere.
Francis Schumacher’s story
“The family of Young is one of the remotest in antiquity. Once in Scotland, they were reckoned a great name. They were Covenanters and during the earlier half of the seventeenth century were forced by religious persecution to emigrate to the north of Ireland.
Seeking peace and prosperity, an adventurous branch of the family sought a new home in America. Coming, first to Pennsylvania, we next find them in Virginia. There in 1741 was born William Young. He was married in 1762 to Caroline Walker. Immediately following his marriage, he came prospecting to Carter’s Valley, Hawkins County, Tennessee (then a part of Virginia).
In 1762 William Young staked out a large tract of land, returned to register this land and apply for a grant from the King of England and then moved his wife and effects to their new home.
On reaching this claim he found that a Mr. Kincade had also realized the advantages of Carter’s Valley as a home, so his land had been restaked. However he was not willing to relinquish this claim and after a fist fight with the usurper succeeded in ousting him and retaining his original tract of land. The fight occurred just above a large spring which still supplies water for the home.
(The Kincades decided on land that now lies on Blevins Rd and Hwy 11W on the site of the house owned by Faith Assembly Church)
This land was later granted to William Young by the King of England. This grant sealed with the Royal Court of Arms is still in the possession of the Young Family.
William Young built a huge log room, which is still standing and has always been the living room of the Young family. Rooms have been built above and around it, but is still the nucleus of this fine old-fashioned home, which according to authentic records, is the oldest house in this part of the country.
In keeping with its Early American type, it is adorned back and front by double galleries all nine feet wide. The home was named “Long Meadow” from the large natural meadow in front of the house. Lovely graceful elm trees have continued their growth. Sycamores, sugar maples, cedars and many other native trees furnish a fitting background as generation after generation of Young’s continue to disperse gracious hospitality in this lovely old home.
Many descendants from far distant states come to visit here. Andrew Jackson spent the night here enroute to Washington while he was President. Robert Young, governor of Missouri, was born here. President Truman’s great-grandfather was born here.
William Young fought in the Revolutionary War. Among other engagements, he was in the battle at King’s Mountain. The services of William Young are verified by the National Society DAR, as are the military service of his oldest son, John Young I, who served three years as a private in the same war.
John Young was born at Long Meadow, July 14, 1763, and was the first white baby born in Hawkins County. As generation succeeded generation other valiant soldiers have left Long Meadow for their country’s call. Wylie Miller Young, born September 2, 1843, enlisted in the Confederate Army, July 8, 1861, and was mustered out at Charlotte, NC, April 13, 1865.
Robert Miller Young, M.D., son of Wylie Miller Young, is a World War veteran, having served as an officer in the Medical Corps in World War I. Robert Miller Young, Jr., served overseas for three years in World War II.
Very few changes have been made in the home. A winding staircase takes you to the second story which contains five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Under this stairway is the old saddle closet, very necessary before the advent of cars. The front walkway is stone which ends at an old hitching rack.
Much valuable furniture has been acquired. Massive highboys, graceful four-poster beds, a banquet table, drop-leaf tables, stand tables, different types of chairs, old dishes, old silver, quilts and spreads made before the War between the States, a secretary, a desk, and other articles too numerous to mention, are much in evidence as you visit in the home.
Culture and refinement have always been predominant characteristics of this distinguished family. Tradition says that when the Young’s were forced to leave their native Scotland, they took with them slips of boxwoods. When Caroline Walker came to Carter’s Valley as the bride of William Young, she brought slips of boxwood which she planted.
The original plan of yard and garden has remained unchanged through the years. From ancient times till now, the boxwood has been recognized as the aristocrat of the garden. It gives a charm and stability which withstands years and lack of care. Long Meadow proudly boasts the finest and largest collection of English boxwood in Tennessee. This is the rarest type of boxwood and is distinguished by small rounded leaves, growing very compactly from one to three inches a year. It blooms only every hundred years.
Long Meadow has a charm of its own. Many old-fashioned flowers bloom from season to season. Over the old garden hangs an atmosphere of the past; the bitter perfume stimulates the imagination as we walk by the side of the box-bushes and think of what they have seen and known.
There is nothing quite like the elusive fragrance of the box. It is impossible to describe, but it calls back the dear days of long ago. When one plants boxwoods, one plants for all time.”