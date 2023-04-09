(Saturday 33 AD) Jesus followers by now had been through a whirlwind week and were reeling from disbelief. This would be known as the darkest days in all of history.
The disciples were in shock that the Messiah of the world was betrayed by Judas, turned over to the religious leaders, beaten beyond recognition, tried before a mockery of a trial and accused by a paid mob before Pilot, just before being nailed in an excruciating painful way to a cross where He died. Now He lays in a borrowed tomb of a friend.
Just last Sunday His disciples and friends followed Him into the city where He was hailed as King of the Jews. Throngs of people placed palm leaves and garments before the donkey as He made His way towards the temple. What had He done wrong? For three years, Jesus taught people what God was really like, more than just rules and regulations. He healed people and gave Israel hope again. What possibly could be so wrong it was deserving of His death.
And what if? If Jesus indeed knew God’s plan, He said He was the only way to the Father. Is it possible these religious rulers sabotaged God’s only way to have man’s sinfulness forgiven as well as the only way to receive eternal life? If they did, then there is no hope for sin to be forgiven. Then there is no hope for mankind to be reconnected to the eternal God who offers life after death in heaven.
Then too, Jesus told parables about the Lord of a vineyard that sent servants, then his son to those who were husbandmen or caretakers for his portion of payment, but they killed his son. Then the Lord of the vineyard will send troops to miserably destroy those husbandmen. The disciples must have also wondered if Jesus meant, that now God would come and destroy the world like He did during the flood.
All of these thoughts and emotions were in addition to the normal grief of seeing someone you followed and trusted and loved put to a hideous public death. They gathered together trying to make sense of the week, putting together events best they could remember amongst periods of being over-come with sorrow. Yesterday God began to show His wrath by turning daylight to dark as Jesus hung on the cross and as He died, God sent an earthquake that shook the city, broke massive rock structures in two and it was reported graves were opened and many saints who were dead were seen walking the streets.
Those brave enough to follow Jesus to Golgotha had followed the soldiers to the tomb given by Joseph of Arimathea but because of the Passover Celebration, their religious laws prevented them from properly preparing his body. Early tomorrow, the women will plan to visit the tomb and beg the Roman soldiers to allow them to fulfill their custom to anoint His body properly.
And as they look back, Jesus seemed to know and expect this would happen, yet He went to Passover that week anyway.
In the meantime, the disciples sadly mourn Jesus death and reflect His life and teachings, on what went wrong and how this tragedy could have been prevented.
As you get to this point of the story, readers know it doesn’t end here. Exactly! There was a Sunday coming.
In many of life’s circumstances that we don’t understand, in many trials that we go through, we to need to simply be reminded, that if we are Christians, followers of God, He is constantly watching and a Sunday is coming when our entire story will turn around.