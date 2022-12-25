Oh those old time Christmas memories. How they flood the recesses of my soul even in these modern times.
In my mind’s eye I can see a beautiful Christmas tree, almost always chosen on Thanksgiving and harvested 2 weeks before Christmas.
Nothing fancy by today’s standards just a plain simple cedar or pine tree but all decked out in old fashioned holiday splendor with store bought silver icicles and cherished family ornaments.
Some were special handmade decorations passed down through the years often treasured because precious little hands fashioned them or older folks long since gone.
Every December the ornament collection was added to and in January they were carefully packed away for the next Christmas. Sometimes it would be snowing when we went to cut the tree and that just added to the spirit of the season.
Daddy would fetch the tree while mama fixed a place for it. The fun would begin when Daddy set the tree up. “It’s too short.” Mama would declare and back to the woods he would go. “That one’s too crooked.”
That one is too tall! That one has a gap in it! Many cedar trees were sacrificed and the old man’s temper tested until the perfect Christmas tree was found. My siblings and I have many wonderful Christmas memories all due to my father and mother.
I don’t remember a lot of presents and fancy decorations but there was plenty of family, food and lots of love. Mama had wonderful memories of holidays spent with her aunt Minnie Davis in the Sulphur Valley region of Alum Well. Aunt Minnie happily lived in a little 3 room log cabin with a detached kitchen and no one enjoyed Christmas as much as she did.
Her favorite seasonal song was “Christmas Time’s A Coming” and even as early as November, she would hum it to herself and she cracked walnuts for the famous homemade fruitcakes she gave away as gifts.
Those fruitcakes had over 30 ingredients in them, were baked in a wood cook stove and they were coveted by friends and family alike. It a month to make them and it was a step by step process. After the cakes had seasoned out a day or two she would soak them in her homemade blackberry wine for a couple weeks.
That was the secret ingredient that made her fruit cakes so delicious. Mama recalled that Minnie always hung nylon stockings at the fireplace. Hers hung all the way to the floor and was filled with all kinds of candy, fruits and nuts. Throughout the holiday season her house was always overflowing with food, friends and family always filled with the spirit of Christmas.
It was a happy joyous time and there in the midst of it all sat Aunt Minnie. “Isn’t it wonderful children!” she would exclaim as tears of joy filled her wrinkled cheeks “Isn’t it wonderful!” and it was, all of it. My Dad also had many special Christmas memories but there is one that I most remember.
He said one Christmas Eve back in 1974, he and Mama were at the old Super Dollar in Rogersville. Several women were standing in line with their buggies filled to capacity getting ready for the Christmas feast they would prepare for their families the next day. All of a sudden the manager came out of the back and told all the people standing in line Merry Christmas and that Pierce Armstrong had paid for all their groceries.
He was one of the co-owners of Rod Armstrong’s store and was known all over the county as a kind and generous man. Many times he would give anonymous donations of money, food or clothes to poverty stricken families and no one ever knew it was him.
He never failed to make weekly visits to the hospital and nursing home with armloads of candy. This act earned him the nickname “Candy Man”. Over the years he made so many folks happy. Many people considered him eccentric but my Dad thought Pierce was one of the finest men he ever met.
Years after he passed away Dad would always speak kindly of him and declare “If anybody ever went to Heaven Pierce Armstrong did he was God’s Candy man” Everybody has special Christmas memories. My mother would sometimes seem very sad during the holiday season.
Once I asked her if it was because she missed all those wonderful Christmases of her childhood. But she just sighed and said “I miss the people.” Now that she and Dad have both passed on, I have come to realize what she meant. It wasn’t fancy trees, expensive presents, extravagant ornaments, or rich foods and crass commercialism that made Christmas so very special it was the people.
On this holiday season I wish for all of you a very Merry Christmas filled with family and friends. I also wish you a New Year bursting with hope and happiness.
As your love ones gather around home and hearth, I trust you will remember the real meaning of the season and exclaim as Aunt Minnie used to say “Isn’t it wonderful children! Isn’t it wonderful?”and it will be all of it.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com