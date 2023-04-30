I don’t really think about my age much. I’ve been lucky to be reasonably healthy, and so far, my blood pressure is good, so I don’t have a daily medication regimen. It’s easy to forget that I have passed the middle-aged point.
Easy, that is, until someone refers to my era as “retro” or “old-fashioned” and the music I grew up with as “classic.” Then it all comes rushing in and my knees start to hurt.
Mine is the forgotten generation anyway, so it’s easy for me to forget that 1980 is closer to the end of World War II than it is to current day. Then I’ll be watching a movie and a heart-throb of my youth appears on the screen with facial wrinkles and gray hair. It’s jarring, to say the least.
I still remember the first reminder of my age on the radio. The DJ announced that he was “bringing back an oldie.” I was shocked when it was an AC/DC song and not something by The Platters or Bill Haley and the Comets. 1950s music is supposed to be old stuff, not the 80s! I guess it’ll really sink in when I see Billy Idol walking with a cane or something.
Yesterday I saw an internet meme that listed 20 things that are considered “retro,” and I almost choked on my Centrum Silver vitamin. I’m going to share the list here so that readers who are my age can join me in my pain, and then maybe we can all get together and carpool to the Social Security office.
The retro list asked if I had used a rotary phone, floppy disk, or typewriter. Yes, yes (8” and 5.25”), and double-yes (both manual and electric). Have I taken photos with a film camera? Child, please.
Have I listened to music on a CD, a cassette tape, a vinyl record, on a Walkman, or on a “boombox”? Yes, to all of the above, and they left out a wind-up Victrola player, 8-track tapes, reel-to-reel tapes, transistor radios, and AM-only car radios. They did ask if I’d ever recorded music from radio to cassette tape. I actually still have my second-favorite mix-tape. My favorite melted when I accidentally left it in the passenger seat of my ‘76 Camaro.
I digress. The list asked if I’ve ever watched a VHS tape. Yes, and I was always kind. (If you know, you know.) Have I rented from Blockbuster? Yes, but I rented much more often from the local folks who had video stores before Blockbuster deemed our little town worthy of locating here.
Have I sent or received a fax? Yes, but I prefer email these days. Have I accessed the internet by dial-up? Yes, and I still remember that awful noise. Have I used a paper map to get somewhere? Child, I still have them in my car console — where the cassette tapes used to be stored. Have I paid with a paper check? Um, yesterday.
Have I owned an encyclopedia? Yes, an entire set. That’s how we did research papers back in the olden days — before we chiseled out our words on a rock. (Imagine an eye-roll emoji here. We actually wrote our papers on paper. With a pen. In cursive.) Have I owned a dictionary? I still do. It’s on the shelf next to the thesaurus.
Although a thesaurus is not a book about dinosaurs, lists like this do make me feel like an extinct species. I’m not going to complain, though. Watching the technological progress that we’ve made, just in my lifetime, is amazing. I’m anxious to see what we think of next.
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com