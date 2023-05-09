Recently there have been some questions and concerns regarding the appearance of some of our schools’ exteriors, planters, and landscape areas. Specifically, Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools have been mentioned.
First, I want to thank community members who have taken notice of these concerns and who have taken it upon themselves to organize volunteer efforts. Please know the school system appreciates any assistance from the community and will never turn away help.
We are currently developing long-term, creative plans to assist school sites with their landscaping. The purpose of this article is to hopefully clarify some of the misconceptions about our school system’s budget, relevant to what we can and cannot use Federal, General Purpose, and one-time COVID Relief funds for. I would also like to reiterate what we have done and inform you regarding plans for our budget and facilities.
School Site General Purpose Funds: In the past, school-allocated general-purpose funds were used for maintaining each site’s grounds, including planters. However, this is no longer allowed and has not been allowed for several years. To compound this issue, we have not received specific allocations to assist with our aging infrastructure and maintenance of any school-system owned buildings. We must set aside money each year in our capital outlay line item for all maintenance needs. School sites have dealt with this by having student groups, such as their agriculture and ROTC programs and departments assist with beautification and upkeep. Agricultural programs are in rebuilding stages now and are working to increase student enrollment and participation in their once strong plant and crop producing programs.
Lawn Maintenance: We currently have five full-time employees who are responsible for mowing all system-owned properties. We are currently down one individual, due to a medical absence. These individuals work tirelessly to simply keep up with the mowing demands beginning each spring and concluding in late fall. Several times each year, and as needed, this crew is asked to assist our largest campuses with seasonal pruning and clean up.
Doors/Safety: For those who have listened to our BOE meetings and/or the Commission meetings, you already know that we budgeted for and placed orders for the high school exterior door two years ago. We are just now seeing these arrive. We targeted this as a need in our maintenance plan and have presented this numerous times in public meetings, usually during our quarterly facilities workshops. The original doors at CHS and VHS will be replaced due to rust and separation. Well prior to the latest safety requirements released by Governor Lee, we had already budgeted and planned for these needed replacements. In addition, Governor Lee updated the fire code and safety requirements for all interior doors earlier this year. This was largely an unfunded mandate, resulting in a secondary order of all new interior doors at CHS and VHS, to the tune of over $850,000 above and beyond what we budgeted for the exterior doors. This resulted in all maintenance funds budgeted for other projects this year being transferred to the door projects. Safety enhancements continue, and we are well ahead of the Governor’s most recent legislation, including installation of window safety film, exterior door access (electronically controlled for school staff), and enhancements to entry vestibules. These projects are funded through several safety grants as well as some State safety funds. We also have maintained School Resource Officers (SROs) at all school sites.
ESSER COVID Relief Funds: We have received one-time, restricted federal funds to assist with the impacts of COVID on education. Although we largely remained open, we did see the impacts of students and staff disassociating from school and available resources. These highly restricted funds can only be used in two main areas: targeting learning “gaps” due to absences and interrupted instruction during COVID, and air quality/health upgrades. Fortunately, for our system, we were facing a much-needed overhaul of our CHS and VHS HVAC systems, to the tune of over $16 million dollars. Even utilizing Energy Efficient School Improvement (EESI) low interest rate loans from the State, we were still short $12 million. This would have hit the tax payers via a bond issuance, however, due to our quick application via ESSER 1 and 2, we were able to fund this project through these one-time funds. This resulted in HVAC and new power upgrades for both high schools, tax-free. Although these federal funds are not subject to BOE or Commission approval, we did roll out plans for all ESSER releases to the BOE and submitted these plans to State oversight and approval, as required. As for the learning gaps, we have successfully implemented two years of summer school learning camps, in-school tutoring services, and enhancements to student support at all grade levels.
New School System Funding: As I have presented to the Education Committee of the County Commission, our current Basic Education Program (BEP) funding model will be changing to Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) funding model, effective July 1, 2023. TISA will generate additional student funding, specifically in the areas of Special Education, Section 504, Career-Technical Education (CTE), socio-economic status, and other factors. This should result in additional funding for our system. However, as with other funding, we are constrained to use these relevant to the identified programs and/or needs. For example, if we are able to grow our CTE programs and participation, which is one of our cornerstone priorities, and we generate additional funds, we need to place those funds back into the CTE program to sustain it. This is why we continue to guard and grow our reserve funds, which currently stand at over $8 million. We need to protect a minimum of 3% of our reserve for emergency needs (per State statute) and an additional 3% per our Board. With this said, we are hopeful that TISA will, at minimum, attempt to bridge the gap between current State funding and our students’ needs we are responsible for supporting. Currently, we are saving and planning for whole roof replacements at CHS and VHS.
BOE and Commission Funds: We approached our BOE and the County Commission with plans to grow our CTE programs at Clinch, CHS and VHS, earlier this year. We needed a “match” in order to accomplish what we set forth in the Innovative Schools Model (ISM) grant from the State. The BOE and County Commission both agreed to set aside $2 million for CTE growth. These funds are dedicated to CTE expansion and cannot be used in any other area. The first phase of CTE growth will be evident at Clinch School, which will receive a 2500 square foot shop space sometime next year.
Bathrooms and Facilities: There have been some concerns about student restrooms being locked at times in certain areas of our larger campuses. This is a result of student behavior. We have dealt with high levels of facility disrespect and destruction that have not been seen prior. Sinks ripped off walls, hand dryers and stall doors destroyed, and graffiti issues. These behaviors have resulted in bathrooms in high visibility areas being open, while others have been closed at times during the day. Additional and enhanced security efforts have been underway, but until we can protect the resources entrusted to us via our taxpayers, we will have students utilize facilities in highly visible areas. We cannot afford to replace and/or remodel restrooms annually. Students will always have access to restrooms and to drinking water while at school.
Transportation: We will be implementing a new transportation behavior plan. This plan will be rolled out to all students and parents within the school system and will directly address the behaviors our drivers and staff have dealt with this year. The plan will also allow our transportation supervisor the ability to assign bus-specific discipline, as warranted. We do not want those who ride our buses safely and respectfully to suffer due to the behavior of a few. I appreciate parent support in this and all areas. We have seen parents step up and check their students for vapes and other devices. This makes the biggest difference in making sure our buses run safely and efficiently. We provide transportation to all students within our school system boundaries, until they demonstrate they cannot follow safety rules and regulations. We will not allow students who behave in manners inconsistent with our safety expectations to continue to ride our buses. Adult bus monitors will continue to be employed on select routes.
I want you all to know we operate our schools transparently. Nothing mentioned in this article is new, other than plans we have for next year. All other items have been discussed and approved by our Board of Education and, where applicable, our County Commission.
I have an open door for communication. I speak often with our County Commissioners and others as we interact for the benefit and support of our County’s students. Thank you to those who take the time to reach out to me with questions.
This greatly aids in the flow of information, combatting rumors and hearsay, and improving overall communication. Should you have additional questions or need additional information, my email is matt.hixson@hck12.net, and my phone number is 423-272-7629.
I appreciate the time and efforts you extend to supporting our schools. We have the best staff and students in the region and are working tirelessly to make improvements daily.