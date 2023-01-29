Ma Bell strung the first telephone lines across Hawkins County around 1880, but very few residents had phones at this time, especially in the rural areas.
There were two reasons for this, first Alexander Graham Bell’s invention was considered a passing fad and second only the area’s most affluent citizens could afford such a luxury. As the years went by things began to change drastically.
In Rogersville several businesses invested in phones as did doctors and lawyers. But by the turn of the 20th century many town residents had telephones. In fact the first coast to coast call in Hawkins County was made in 1915. There were even phones at little country stores all over the area.
Switchboards were set up at three different places on Main Street and almost every community had one. At this time the wooden wall phones were prevalent and later the candle stand phones were popular. Folks would dial up and ask “Hello central?”
Although in many areas almost everybody knew the name of their switch board operator. By the 1940’s almost everybody lived within walking distance of a telephone. Also in those days, one could use a pay phone for a nickel.
A general phone bill was around two or three dollars of course long distance calls were a little more. In the 1950’s two or more people were often connected to the same local loop. This was called a party line. Long before 911, one long ring signaled an emergency. Each subscriber had a special ring but often the party line was susceptible to eaves droppers.
Many ladies and a few men in the county would spend hours listening to other peoples conversations. One lady in Stanley valley received flowers at her door. When she opened the card it read “We’re so sorry to hear about the death of your dear Mama.
Signed your friend and neighbor.” The woman fainted from shock because she was unaware her mother had died. It seems that her neighbor had a friend that was on a party line with Taylor funeral home in Rogersville.
A few of the subscribers really enjoyed a good piece of juicy gossip but sometimes they couldn’t keep their emotions in check. They would often blurt out their opinions over the line and an argument would ensue. Needless to say due to the controversy, party lines were discontinued in the early 1970’s.
It may be hard for some people to believe but there once was a time when the telephone wasn’t that big a deal. If one didn’t have a phone they didn’t seem to miss it as long as they had access to one in case of an emergency. When the phone would ring people would actually argue over who should answer it. “Somebody answer the phone I answered it last time.” And the reply would be “I don’t want to answer it!”
All the while the phone would be ringing off the hook. Those were the days when families gathered around the tables at meal time and on the porch after supper. They visited with neighbors and friends and the phone interrupted all that. If one missed a call the mentality was “Oh well if it’s important they will call back.”
Then as the years went by, many folks began to be obsessed by the telephone. It was a transitional thing first came the rotary dial phone but it was later replaced by faster touch tone phone with the redial button. People that were afraid of missing a call could choose the “call waiting “ option.
But if one happened to miss a call there was always “star 69” There were also wrong numbers and obscene phone calls. By the 1990’s some people couldn’t get two feet away from a phone.
They had a phone in every room and even outside. Slowly the communal spirit began to disappear from home and hearth. Family and friends didn’t visit as much anymore when they could just call each other on the phone. Also gone were the days of talking to one’s neighbor over the garden fence at sunset.
By the time the 21st century arrived almost every household had phone and nearly everyone had a cell phone. Yes Ma Bell had come and gone in Hawkins County. She opened a wide gate to a whole new world of communication and closed the door to an old and now nearly forgotten way of life.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com