Hawkins County’s housing market finished the first three months of the year with an expected decrease in sales and a tidy 11.4 percent increase in the median sales price.
Church Hill was the sole exception. It’s first quarter housing report shows a 40 percent increase in sales and a 15.2 percent increase in the sales price.
Declining sales and increasing prices is not an unusual market pattern. If fact, it’s the norm for the counties, cities and community submarkets in the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) housing report. Affordability and the inventory shortage have crimped sales while keeping upward pressure on prices. At the month’s end, Hawkins Co. had one month of inventory on the market. That’s the amount of time it would take to sell all listings at the current sales pace.
So far this year there have been 114 closings on single-family existing home sales in the county. The middle of the county market’s price for the first three months of the year is $227,250. That median price puts Hawkins’ overall affordability in line with the region’s secondary counties. Sullivan, Washington TN and VA and Greene counties have March’s highest median prices. Hawkins and Carter counties are next. Scott Co. VA and Johnson Co. had the lowest median prices during the first quarter.
Here’s a capsule of the county’s primary submarkets performance during the first quarter of 2023.
CHURCH HILL
The only community submarket with an increase over the first three months of last year’s sales and median sales price. There were 31 closings during the first three months of this year – up 40 percent – and the $254,900 median sales price was 15.1 percent higher than last year.
Church Hill has a little over two months of inventory during the quarter and pending sales are running 7.7 percent higher than first quarter last year.
MOUNT CARMEL
There were 18 closings during the first quarter – down 37.9 percent from last year. The median sales price of $224,500 was the second highest in the county, and it was down 7.2 percent. Mt. Carmel averaged 1.7 months of inventory during the first quarter. First quarter pending sales are down 18 percent.
ROGERSVILLE
There were 43 closings during the first quarter, down 37.7 percent. The $200,000 quarterly median sales price was 8.1 percent better than last year. Rogersville had 3.2 months of inventory during the first quarter. Quarterly pending sales are down 19 percent.
SURGOINSVILLE
The quarterly median sales price of $180,000 was up 3.2 percent from last year. There were eight closings, down 62 percent from the first three months of last year. Surgoinsville averaged 3.1 months of inventory during the first quarter. Pending sales are down 9 percent.
BULLS GAP
Bulls Gap had the fewest number of closings and the lowest quarterly median sales price. There were seven closings, down 59 percent from last year. The median sales price was $173,000, down 24 percent from last year. The community had 1.9 months of inventory during the quarter. Pending sales are down 27 percents.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, pending sales offer insight into the direction home sales will take.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com