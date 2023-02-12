President Biden stood at the podium in the People’s House this (Tuesday) evening and spun a fantastical tale of the State of our Union.
He tried to convince the American people that the economy is growing when in fact, prices are rising much faster than wages.
He claimed that expensive electric vehicles are the answer to a brighter tomorrow when middle-class Americans struggle to afford basic grocery staples.
He lied about cuts to Medicare and Social Security and blamed Republicans for his own sins against seniors.
He failed to offer a plan to hold the CCP accountable for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic, theft of our intellectual property, and threats against our allies. Just last week, Biden sat idly by as a Chinese balloon flew over American homes for 4 days. Biden’s Administration has refused to come clean with Congress or the American people about what sensitive data this spy balloon gathered and why he sat back and allowed the Chinese to invade our airspace.
Tonight, he denied Americans’ pleas for a swift end to the border crisis. Under Joe Biden’s watch, record amounts of deadly drugs have crossed our border and infiltrated every corner of this nation. The families ripped apart by illicit fentanyl deserved an apology and, moreover, a solution to end the stranglehold this deadly drug has on our communities.
The truth is, the State of our Union is in crisis under Joe Biden’s leadership. This Administration has failed We The People, and I am proud to stand with House Republicans to hold him accountable on all fronts.
The Facts
In 2022, disposable income fell by $1 TRILLION, the second largest drop EVER, the first occurring during the Great Depression.
The average American family is $7,400 poorer since Biden took office.
The electric vehicles Joe Biden promoted are worth more than what most Americans make in a year. Almost double.
President Biden plans to gut Medicare Advantage by $4.7 BILLION.
President Biden allowed a Chinese balloon to infiltrate our airspace with no action or interception for 4 days.
In 2022, law enforcement across the country broke records with amounts of fentanyl seized during drug busts. Reminder: the amount of illicit fentanyl equivalent to a few grains of salt is all it takes for this drug to kill.
Nearly 200,000 encounters happen at our southern border every month. That is more than 3x the number of encounters faced during the Trump Presidency.