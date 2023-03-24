This is something many of us have not prepared for. If you are a pet owner and you suddenly passed away, who would care for your beloved pets?
Many of us have life insurance policies for our family or children, and our funerals have been planned. But who will be willing to take the responsibility to take your pets, to care and love them. They are grieving also. If you have never seen an animal grieve over the loss of their human, it is hard to watch.
In the last five months we have received calls to retrieve pets from the homes of six persons who have passed away. The ones that really get to you are found laying on their owner’s chest, hoping they would just wake up, only to be brought to the animal shelter with all the chaos of dogs barking. If they’re lucky someone see the loss and pain in their eyes and adopts them.
Days ago we received yet another call of a lady who passed away. The family came and retrieved the animals they wanted but the old blind ones were left behind along with about 15 cats.
With the calls from the neighbors concerned about the wellbeing of these animals, we had to do something. Although the passing of the owner was Feb 25, we are grateful the neighbors have been feeding them. After contacting law enforcement, we had to be certain of many things.
First did the owner indeed pass away? Second, who owns the property? Third, are there any family members that can take these animals into their home?
All was confirmed, and on Wednesday we were given the OK to enter the home and rescue them. This is not the outcome we wanted to bring them into an already crowded shelter.
We have been asking for more space to help situations just like this. Our kennels are full, but when circumstances like this happen, we can not sit back and do nothing. Many of our county officials feel this is not their problem.
But since no family member has stepped up, this will now be our responsibility. We will find a way to give them love, warmth, comfort and see to their medical needs. And hopefully find them forever homes. Although they are old and two are blind, with some medical issues, we will give them the care they need.
I think the point I am trying to make is, if you died today, who would be there to care for your pets, and comfort them as they grieve for the loss of their loved one?
As I was writing this article, we received yet another message from a family member of a lady I personally knew who passed away March 11.
The family contacted us asking if we had any open kennels for six of her dogs. These are small breed dogs who I know are missing their Mommy. These babies will get adopted fast because they are small, unlike the old blind ones that we will be leaving shortly to get as the warrant to enter was just issued. So, as I finish this column, we are on our way to pick them up.