Hello, how are you all. I am grieving the death of my beloved baby brother Timothy James who died exactly one month to this day. This column is dedicated to his life.
I called him Timmy; he was two years younger than me. People used to think we were twins when we were little. We had a typical brother sister relationship. I decided early on that I was the boss; I would ask him if he wanted to wrestle and then I’d slam him to the ground and hold him down. Until my mother caught me that is. Ha. A family friend said to me when I was about six years old, “One day he’ll be bigger than you and the tables are going to turn.” I thought, “Nah, that will never happen, I am the BIG sister.
He got on my nerves when I had my friends over and he wanted to tag along, but heaven help the person that picked on Timmy. He got bullied in middle school and it hurt my heart. It still hurts my heart to think about it. One time a boy came in our yard and was bullying him. Before I even knew what I was going to do I charged this boy, body slammed him to the ground and kept slapping him while screaming, “YOU DON’T COME INTO OUR YARD ND TALK TO MY BROTHER LIKE THAT!!”
Timmy was a scientist and if ever I needed a car repair or some kind of financial help, he was there for me. He became a weightlifter in high school, his nickname became the Incredible Hulk. He was big and tough, and most people didn’t mess with him. He loved my cooking, and I babied him with my cooking all the time. He would drive from where he worked in Oakridge, TN to my home in Greene County TN, three hours just to eat my dinner. I would give anything to cook his dinner again and hear him correct my English in my columns. He loved my columns and read every one, but he did the brother thing and hyper corrected my English.
His death came as a shock. He had diabetes and it just got the better of him. He left us, my younger brother Thomas who is devastated. His wife Daisy, and his beautiful daughters Allie and Samantha. My daughters loved their uncle, they all are so sad. We have to figure out how to go on. He had a heart of gold, easily 100 times sweeter than me.
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.