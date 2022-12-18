Reindeer outside in reindeer park

Once the reindeer cows are pregnant, the bull’s testosterone level drops, triggering changes that make the antlers fall off, which normally takes place in November or early December.

 Kati Finell

By now you have no doubt heard the obligatory Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer song ten times on the radio or department store sound systems. The assumption is that because Rudolf is depicted with antlers that he’s a he, and that may be correct.

