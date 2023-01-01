It is 8 degrees (at the time this is being written).
Oh, 2022. It turns out you did have one more dirty trick up your sleeve after all. Well played.
You have been — as my mother used to say — a pill to take.
This year has been one like none other. And in this case, that’s not necessarily a good thing.
You don’t need me to tell you the proceedings and convictions against the people who perpetrated the seditious attack on our democracy in January, 2021continue. And that isn’t finished yet.
And speaking of innocent people dying, the Uvalde school shooting highlighted a year where we had more than 600 mass shootings in the good old US of A.
We’re still mourning the deaths of those 19 students and two adults in Texas.
Yet, we’re still buying AR-15s to protect ourselves from, um, I guess other people with AR-15s.
I’m honestly not in a good mood this morning. Did I mention it is 8 degrees.
Update. It is now 7 degrees. How does that even happen?
I just realized I don’t hear as many climate change jokes as I used to. And since it’s too cold to go out and hug a tree, let me continue.
Russia’s attempt to start World War III has been unsuccessful, so far at least. Still, almost 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the invasion began.
Again, you don’t need me to tell you prices of everything skyrocketed during 2022. At the grocery store the other day, they were bragging about a special price on vegetable oil of two for $10.
Don’t get me started on Elon Musk. I actually used to want a Tesla.
And even the mighty Prius uses a little gas from time to time. And while a fill up never cost more than $20 in the past, at its peak in 2022, that figure rose to nearly $30.
We lose notable people every year. But 2022 was brutal on that front also.
Most notable was Queen Elizabeth II, who perished at 96 years young. She reigned the British monarch for nearly 71 years. I can barely comprehend that.
We lost Loretta Lynn, Olivia Newton-John and Christine McVie. Heaven’s choir sounds better now, though.
Since I’ve been such a ray of sunshine so far, I’m not going to leave you on that note.
Twenty-twenty two let a couple of good things slip through the cracks.
The James Webb Telescope has given us glimpses of space 13.6 billion light years away.
Talk about hard to comprehend. If you haven’t already, please go and look at the photos. They will take your breath away. We also launched Artemis I, which will mark our next moon mission.
We somewhat got back to normal from the pandemic in 2022. I really hope we never forget how much the pandemic upended all of our lives.
I’ve always thought it was silly that we think a midnight champagne toast, a kiss and a ball dropping in Times Square will reset things.
They never do. But, hey, at least we get to have champagne and a kiss.
Thanks for letting me be your ray of sunshine another year.
And by the way, it’s back up to 8 degrees. Maybe that’s a good sign of things to come.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Visit barrycurrin.com. Email him at currin01@gmail.com