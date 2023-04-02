The more we see something repeated, the more likely we are to believe it to be true. Researchers call that the “illusory truth effect,” because we use familiarity and ease of understanding as a shorthand for truth. The more something is repeated, the more familiar and fluent it feels whether it’s misinformation or fact.
We are also more susceptible to misinformation that fits into our worldviews and tend to look for and favor information fitting what we already believe.
With so many sources of information online, on the air, and in print, it has become difficult to make sense of what content is based on fact, half-truths or lies. The use of these platforms to share things we believe to be true when they may not be can have a powerful ripple effect, influencing others to see them as facts.
When I was 24 years old, I joined the Rotary Club, a civic organization that had as its goal providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, good will, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
I still remember reciting the Rotary Four-Way Test at the start of each meeting. “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial for all concerned?” I haven’t been a Rotary Club member for many years, but that “test” comes to mind frequently. It’s a great way of filtering the tendency to spread misinformation.
Sadly, in the media today, including social, electronic, and print, it’s commonplace to see misinformation especially when someone is stating their opinion or belief that something is factual. News reporting is supposed to be a “just the facts ma’am” proposition. It doesn’t get into misinformation as much as true opinion pieces, but it does happen.
Let’s look at a few recent statements made through social and electronic media that I would consider as misinformation and attempt to provide facts concerning the statements:
1. There appears to be little or no concern with Sunshine Law violations, some even being caught on camera and video.
The “Open Meetings Act,” commonly referred to as The Sunshine Law, says all meetings of any governing body are declared to be public meetings and open to the public, adequate notice must be given, minutes must be recorded, and voting must be public.
That statute declares that a meeting occurs whenever a public body convenes for one of two purposes: to make a decision or to deliberate toward a decision. A meeting where only information is distributed and discussed, with no deliberation toward a decision, would not be a Sunshine Law violation according to Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service articles.
I am not naïve enough to think Sunshine Law violations never occur, but I’d really love to see a picture or video of a time where it has occurred. It would be difficult from just a picture to determine what two or more people are discussing and whether or not they are deliberating toward a decision. Commission members are well aware of the Sunshine Law and I feel do their best to comply.
2. No longer do county employees or those receiving funding in any form from the county have to state a conflict of interest.
At the beginning of each of our meetings, the county attorney reads the conflict of interest statement, whereby commissioners declare that if they have a conflict of interest any decision made will be for the best of the county and not their personal interest.
Conflicts of interest do happen, especially with a commission elected without rules stating who is not eligible to hold a position. We have to have a certain amount of trust that a member’s vote will be without bias. In a county where the candidate pool is very limited, I’m sure bias enters in at times, but we do try to stay aware.
3. Plans for allocating (ARPA) money were devised long ago, the emphasis being on property not on people or pets, with meetings being mere charades and manipulated behind the scenes before beginning.
If that were the case, I’ve wasted countless hours of my time trying to suggest to the Budget Committee and Commission how to get the most out of the money we received, and on paper moving amounts back and forth among all the places it could be spent.
We have a list of maintenance items that county buildings and grounds needs to have addressed. It’s been around for years. Applying ARPA money to those issues only means we don’t have to raise taxes to get those repairs done.
4. Based on recent voting, there seem to be very few commissioners who understand the needs of the county and the hearts of the people they were elected to represent. Perhaps it would behoove them to get out among us common folk occasionally, not just pre-election.
When I talk to commissioners, most of them tell me about the interactions they have had with their constituents. Truly, they find that a lot of citizens have beliefs they won’t publicly push. Just because a very vocal minority believes one way doesn’t mean there aren’t people who don’t have the same opinion but choose to remain silent. Call them the Silent Majority. Perhaps those commissioners are actually talking and listening to those who urge them to vote a certain way even if it doesn’t mesh with what the vocal minority is saying.
5. Imagine the cost to the county if we had to hire an adequate number of animal control officers; give them benefits; furnish vehicles and gas; build shelters; provide food, medicine, etc., for the animals.
Although I’m sure we would never let animal control just fall away to nothing, there is no requirement or law that the county has to provide any of what is mentioned. In short, it would be our choice on what we provide or don’t provide. Again, I’m positive the commission would not just let it all go by the wayside, but the amount we spend, if any, is not dictated by any rule.
6. Supporters of the Humane Society have expressed opposition to the required matching funds, noting that no other non-profits were required to produce matching funds for their ARPA contributions.
Other than for public safety entities, the commission has not given any other nonprofit a significant amount of money from ARPA funds. A couple nonprofits have received Opioid Abatement money, but a requirement for distribution of that money does not allow for requiring matching funds.
7. In reference to Humane Society matching money, “...That puts the match back on us, the citizens. When I say citizens, I mean the ones who donate every week, donate every month. That puts it back on us to come up with their general funding and come up with the $250,000 also.”
In discussions with the Humane Society several of us with nonprofit management experience have tried to explain there is a difference between raising operating funds and raising capital funds. Capital funds typically would come from donors who may not even give to the operating fund each year. Businesses, corporations, grants for capital projects, and more would likely provide matching money if approached in the right manner.
Personally, I’m going to try to strive to identify things that fit into my worldview and other information that fits what I already believe and make an effort to confirm that what I believe is actually the truth, per the first statement in the Rotary pledge.
If you have comments or ideas for columns send me an email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov.