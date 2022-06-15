Father’s Day gives us an annual opportunity to thanks dads for all they do.
Their contributions are big and small, but often critically important to the health, happiness and well being of their children. Here’s a look at dad’s sweeping impact.
CHANGING ROLES
Modern fathers are far more involved with their children’s every-day lives, and that’s actually a relatively recent phenomenon. Into the 1960s, dads were rarely present during labor and took little part in caring for their children beyond a tossing the odd ball around.
Today, we understand that kids begin bonding with their fathers at much earlier ages — and that fathers become more involved with their children as they grow older when they take on early caregiving.
The rise of stay-at-home dads and, more recently, remote work environments have continued to reshape the way we think about dads and child rearing. Thankfully, it’s not all viewed now as “women’s work.”
THE FATHER EFFECT
Children who grow up with a father who’s present and engaged are more likely to stay in school, and less likely to end up incarcerated, when compared with those who had absent fathers or other male role models.
Kids with involved dads actually have higher IQ scores by age 3, and suffer fewer psychological and emotional problems throughout their lives. Fatherless children tend more toward risk taking, and are more likely to have sex at younger ages.
Once they’re grown, they are more likely to have stable, healthy relationships — and more likely to have higher-paying jobs. Together, these collective benefits have been described as the “Father Effect.”
EMERGING STUDIES
Many of these statistics have only recently been revealed, since the study of fatherhood and its impacts is still an emerging field. Academic journals now regularly publish new information about how the presence of a dad helps bolster children’s lives, but it wasn’t always so.
We’re now learning, for instance, that father figures help reduce aggressive tendencies in children, and delinquency among daughters. Busy dads or those who are divorced should remember that any time spent with kids will bolster their lives in these very important ways. So focus on quality over quantity. Even a call or text can make a child’s day.