Most people know that James Polk was one of three U.S.Presidents to stay at Rogersville’s Hale Springs Inn.
But, here are 15 things you might not know about our 11th President (1845-49) and 9th Tennessee Governor (1839-41) courtesy of Tennessee History For Kids.
1) The first time James K. Polk’s name appeared in the newspaper, he was a college student.
2) Polk’s “baptism” in politics was when he served as clerk of the Tennessee Senate.
3) When Polk was a young lawyer in Columbia, Maury and Bedford counties were ranked number one and number two in population among Tennessee counties.
4) Polk lost TWO gubernatorial races to a guy called “Lean Jimmy” Jones.
5) Polk regularly bought slaves during his adult life. He bought 26 slaves between 1831 and 1839, then 19 more during his four-year term as president, between 1841 and 1845. But Polk used an intermediary when he bought slaves, to keep it quiet.
6) Polk wasn’t even ON THE LIST of people likely to get the Democratic nomination for president in 1844 — but he got the nomination anyway!
7) The earliest photo that exists today of a U.S. president standing with other people is of James K. Polk.
8) The concept of Manifest Destiny dominated Polk’s presidency, and the railroad and telegraph were the two inventions that sort of drove Manifest Destiny.
9) One of the members of Polk’s cabinet, Cave Johnson, looked like a vampire.
10) Among the people who opposed Polk’s Mexican War were former President John Quincy Adams, Henry Clay, John C. Calhoun, Abraham Lincoln and poet Henry David Thoreau.
11) More land was annexed under James K. Polk’s presidency than in any other presidency in American history. In fact, he was responsible for all or parts of the states of Texas, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana being annexed into the United States.
12) Among the things that were created during Polk’s presidency are the U.S. postage stamp and the U.S. Naval Academy.
13) James K. Polk was the youngest former president in U.S. history, but then he died in a cholera pandemic.
14) Polk’s body has been buried three times. (Believe it or not, there was talk a few years ago of digging him up again.)
15) President Polk’s mansion in downtown Nashville was torn down so an apartment building could be constructed on the site.