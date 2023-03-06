The first princess of Kyiv made it quite clear she was not a woman to be messed with.
Olga ascended to the throne in 945 AD after her husband was killed by Drevlians and her son was yet too young to rule. She would eventually become the first Christian in Kievan Rus and was made a saint with the epithet “Equal to the Apostles, Blessed Princess.”
The accounts of her life are mostly from the “Primary Chronicle” and it is likely some of the tales are exaggerated. However, it is known that she married Prince Igor I and gave birth to Sviatoslav. She ruled over land that includes modern-day Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
Greed contributed to her husband’s death when he demanded more tribute from the Drevlians after their initial offering. They tied him to tree trunks and tore him in two. Olga took the throne as regent, the first woman to rule Kievan Rus.
Marriage refusal
That might have been the end of things, but the Drevlians decided that Olga was weak and they could take her land. They sent an envoy demanding that she marry her husband’s murderer.
The Primary Chronicle reports that she responded, “Your proposal is pleasing to me, indeed, my husband cannot rise again from the dead. But I desire to honor you tomorrow in the presence of my people. Return now to your boat and remain there with an aspect of arrogance. I shall send for you on the morrow and you shall say, ‘We will not ride in horses nor go on foot, carry us in our boat.’ And you shall be carried in your boat.”
The next day, Kiev residents carried the envoy’s boat—all the way to newly dug trenches. They were thrown in and buried alive while Olga taunted them.
Before news spread of that deed, Olga sent a message to the Drevlians asking that their most distinguished leaders escort her to Dereva. They eagerly agreed and when they arrived, Olga invited them to bathe in the bathhouse. After they all had entered, she set it on fire and burned them to death.
Visiting her husband’s killers
Her thirst for revenge was still not sated. Olga sent the Drevlians another message, this time saying she would come in person. She told them that before she could marry their prince, she had to mourn her husband over his grave. She demanded they prepare much mead and hold a funeral feast.
They followed her orders and proceeded to get very drunk. Olga commanded her followers to kill them. Reports say 5,000 Drevlians were killed that night. She then led an army to take over their cities. She lay siege to their final city for a year and a half. Finally, she told them she’d had enough and wanted no further revenge. She would go home if they paid her tribute of three pigeons and three sparrows from each house. When they did so, she had her army attach sulphur and cloth to each bird. That night, they set the cloth on fire and released the birds—who returned to their nests, setting every house on fire. Those who fled the city were either slaughtered or taken as slaves.
Becoming a saint
While that may not seem like very saintly behavior, she did eventually go to Constantinople where she was wooed by the emperor and baptized into the Eastern Orthodox faith. She was the first to bring Christianity to Rus and while it was her grandson who converted the country, she was known as the first missionary. Her feast day is July 11.
She was also hailed for her regency because she set up trade routes, evaded marriage proposals that might have split the kingdom, protected the city against siege, and established hunting grounds.
Moreso than nearly any other saint, she showed that women could rule with power, strength and intelligence. She had the spirit of a warrior and the brains of ruler.