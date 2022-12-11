Hey, how are y’all? I am recovering from the flu. I’m starting to get my land legs again. I am already figuring out where they’ll take me to.
Not a whole lot slows me down. Bad husbands, illness, slander against me, it doesn’t hardly make a dent in my day. I throw that stuff to the wind and just keep on moving. It’s because I always keep my dreams and plans. And I’ve done pretty good with it too.
I am writing for five newspapers for a while now. I have been in a newspaper in the UK for a column I wrote about enduring slander. My column has been printed in an Oregon newspaper; I have been quoted three times on a distinguished British literary blog. I have been quoted on a famous podcast out of Canada. My catering business from last summer was a success. My baking business from last summer was a success. It landed me a job baking NY style cheesecake in a gourmet restaurant.
I have been a high-profile nanny, a social worker, a personal assistant to a millionaire and one billionaire. The billionaire was especially a sweet job, I could drive the Rolls Royce and fly on one of the private jets on my day off. Lord, I can’t name everything that I’ve done. Criticism comes my way because I have moved a lot- but it's all good. Most judgement is based on base ignorance.
Slander comes from a place of jealousy. I ain’t looking back, I ain’t paying much attention. I have also won a scholarship to law school at one point. So, if the slander or ridiculous judgement gets too bad, I can fight with the best of them. When the blood hits the ground, I’m just getting started.
In my mind I can envision new dreams and plans on the horizon and am taking steps to see them through, A-frame tiny house on my own land is in the very near future. More fun times with my brilliant and hilarious daughters. Travel with friends and my daughters.
What are your dreams and plans? Take some dream time and picture what you want to do. Can you write to me and tell me what your dreams and plans are? prattmather@yahoo.com I would love to hear them. Life is for the living, let’s not forget to live. Until next time, have a good week, and dream a little.