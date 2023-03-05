Stories and folklore are an important part of our history and heritage. Long before modern technology people entertained themselves with storytelling. Back then folks were too poor to paint and too proud to white wash.
But it was a wonderful time and oh the happy memories. I was so fortunate to have experienced those times. I come from a long line of storyteller’s and I guess it rubbed off on me. Here is a story from my childhood that Uncle Sim Smith used to tell.
That old man had one motto “Never let the truth stand in the way of a good story” and he never did. “Back in the days when I was a little shirt tailed youngun growing up at Alum Well. One of my fondest desires was to have a puppy. But Mama didn’t want a dog messing up her flower beds.
But we had plenty of chickens that kept the yard scratched up so I never could figure that one out. Well one day I found an egg under the corn crib. Grandma marked it with an x and put it under one of her setting hens.
She told me when it hatched I could have the doodle as a pet. Well after a while the egg broke open and out popped the ugliest puniest little bird I had ever seen. But Lord I was tickled with it. I fed the little chick worms and it followed after me like I was its daddy. I called him Leroy and he grew into a fine rooster. He was also one of the meanest creatures that ever hatched.
Why he could whup a big dog and he wasn’t afraid of neither man nor beast. One time he was out in the yard flirting with a few hens when a big hawk swooped down and got him. The hawk flew Leroy upon the hill and was getting ready to kill him. That rooster whupped that hawk and made him fly him back to the house. We did have trouble with the neighbors though. It seems their hens wanted to live with Leroy.
One day I counted 89 hens in the yard and we only had eleven originally. We had so many doodles we could hardly feed them. They were all Leroy’s children. He ran all the other roosters off. Mama said “We’re going to have to get rid of that trouble making, hen crazy rooster” But I cut such a fit she let me keep him.
One afternoon Mama was boiling roasting ears and when the corn got done she took the kettle to an open kitchen window and pitched out the boiling hot water. Well unbeknown to Mama, old Leroy was underneath the window resting up from an afternoon tryst with twenty hens. That scalding hot water hit him and he commenced to squawking and crowing, jumping and a wallowing.
Feathers were flying everywhere. I run outside and jumped off the porch, “Mama you’ve killed Leroy!” He flipped flopped right into the chicken house where he had meant so much too so many hens. I ran back into the house.
“Luther is dead” I squalled. I was inconsolable. Mama went out on the porch to cut a keen switch; she was fixing to wear me out. All of a sudden she started screaming “Naked rooster in the yard! Lord how mercy!
You all come catch this naked rooster!” We run out in the yard and there was Leroy, naked as a picked bird and redder than a fox’s hind end at poke berry time. This is the truth so help me when those hens saw that naked rooster they started fainting left and right. Get the smelling salts!
“Boys grab that naked rooster” Mama commanded. “We’re Baptists we can’t have a naked rooster running round the house.” Mama ran in the bedroom. She found some blue jean scraps and sat down at her paddle sewing machine. She commenced to sewing and the finished product was the cutest little pair of overalls I had ever seen. We finally caught Leroy and Mama slipped the overalls on him.
That rooster strutted all over the yard. I had never seen a bird so proud. People came from miles around to see ole Leroy in his overalls. I was offered big bucks for him but I could never sell my dear pet. I had forgotten all about having a puppy. Leroy was still as mean as ever.
My uncle entered him in a rooster fight. He would have won too but he was disqualified when they found a switch blade knife in his overalls pocket. One day Dad was sitting on the porch and Leroy was perched on the railing in a newly pair of laundered overalls. A fancy car pulled in the driveway.
A man got out and walked over to Dad and started conversing with him. Then he spotted old Leroy and started laughing. “Look at that a rooster in overalls. Why that’s the funniest thing I ever saw!” Dad leaned back in his chair and replied “You think that’s funny, you should see that rooster hold a hen down with one leg and unbutton them overalls with the other”.
That tall tale is as old as the hills. Doc McConnell used to tell a version of it. Yes stories are an important part of our history and heritage. The entertaining part.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com