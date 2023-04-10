Pastor Tim Peterson, pastor of Ebbing Flowing Springs Methodist Church, welcomed visitors who filled the seats of one of the region’s most historical churches on the ground where Francis Asbury preached revivals.
Part of Ebbing Flowing’s service as inside, but as the day dawned, people made their way out of church into the cemetery area where the backdrop became the sun rising over the horizon.
Sheldon Livesay
Pastor Tim Peterson, pastor of Ebbing Flowing Springs Methodist Church, welcomed visitors who filled the seats of one of the region’s most historical churches on the ground where Francis Asbury preached revivals.
Sheldon Livesay
After the Sunrise Service attendees at Ebbing and Flowing Methodist Church then eagerly await their regular services where again the resurrection is proclaimed through message and song.
Picasa
Pastors are being asked why they feel attendance is increasing but answers vary. Many believe it is because they see this time on a national and world level as a time of trouble.
Sheldon Livesay
After the service is over, church members brought breakfast items and people enjoy fellowship together over a cup of coffee and a delicious meal.
It didn’t matter where readers might drive Sunday, there are reports that record numbers attended Easter Services across the county to celebrate the day Jesus defeated death.
Traditionally several churches offer early services each Easter geared towards remembrance of Jesus close followers making their way towards the tomb to anoint His body. It was upon arrival at the tomb, they not only found the tomb empty but were met by angels that announced the resurrection of Jesus, the promised Messiah.
Most churches tie in the early sunrise services held in their cemeteries.
The purpose is to give hope to the fact Jesus was the first to be raised from the dead, but made a way for all those that believe and follow Him to see this as their portal to leave this earth and have eternal life with Christ in Heaven.
Pastor Tim Peterson, pastor of Ebbing Flowing Springs Methodist Church, welcomed visitors who filled the seats of one of the region’s most historical churches on the ground where Francis Asbury preached revivals.
Part of Ebbing Flowing’s service was inside, but as the day dawned, people made their way out of church into the cemetery area where the backdrop became the sun rising over the horizon.
After the service is over, church members brought breakfast items and people enjoy fellowship together over a cup of coffee and a delicious meal.
Attendees then eagerly await their regular services where again the resurrection is proclaimed through message and song.
Pastors are being asked why they feel attendance is increasing but answers vary. Many believe it is because they see this time on a national and world level as a time of trouble.
People have always looked to God during times of trouble. Others state there seems to be a shift since the outbreak of the Asbury Revival that is now reported to have spread to over 500 college campus across the nation.
There is an air of expectancy as pastors combine Easter’s message of hope for a nation they feel is in trouble.