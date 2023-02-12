Some people in Poor Valley called Martha Jane Sizemore, a healer and a miracle worker. Others believed she was a Witch who would put a spell on your cow if you made her mad.
In truth she was a Granny woman who would deliver a baby when a doctor couldn’t come. She was an Herb Doctor who often brought sick folks back from the brink of death.
She was the community mortician long before funeral homes came on the scene. She took care of the dead and the grieving. But most of all she was a remarkable woman and a beloved friend to all that knew her. Aunt Martha lived a secluded life in a little valley under the High Point of Stone Mountain near present day Pressmen’s Home.
She had been raised there and knew those ridges and hollows like the back of her hand. Her old dog trot log cabin which still stands is one of the most historic in the county. She lived there with a dwarf woman named Lexie Youngblood. Lexie’s story is also an interesting one.
She was born in Harlan Kentucky, the seventh daughter of the seventh daughter. She was a beautiful baby but when she reached 5 years old she stopped growing. A doctor tried to stretch her on a special machine made for that purpose, but when that didn’t work Lexie’s father sold her to a traveling carnival and she never saw her family again.
That carnival eventually came into the mountains of East Tennessee. Lexie now eight years old escaped into the woods one night and somehow ended up in Hawkins County. She was nearly starved when she came upon the Sizemore place. Martha Jane was eight years old when she found little Lexie hiding in the barn.
They became sisters from that moment on. The Sizemore family treated Lexie like she was one of their own and she grew to love them because they never thought of her as a little person. After Mom and Dad Sizemore died, Martha and Lexie stayed on at the farm making a living as best they could. Martha’s father David taught her all about the art of herbing and all the wild plants in the woods.
He was a full blooded Cherokee whose grandfather was an honored tribal medicine man who had been driven out of Hawkins County during the Trail of Tears. David and his mother escaped into the secluded valleys between Stone Mountain and the Devil’s Nose.
He married a local woman in 1848 and moved into in his grandfather’s old cabin near the High Point and that’s where Martha was born. Her daddy taught her how to use the plants and animals to help others. She could cure the Thrash by blowing in a baby’s mouth.
She could stop bleeding by reading the Bible verse Ezekiel 16:6. She used rat’s bane to purify the blood and ginseng and goldenseal to treat Arthritis. People came from miles around to get the spring tonic she made every year. Martha would disappear in the woods for days at a time gathering roots, herbs, bark and such for her medicines.
She carried her Daddy’s shot gun and she wasn’t afraid of neither man nor beast! Lexie was born between the signs with a veil over her face. She was a special person with extraordinary powers.
Wild animals and birds would come up to her in the woods. It was as if she could talk to them. Many people believed animals could feel the approach of death. Lexie could feel it too. She could tell fortunes and make predictions that amazingly always came true.
Because of their gifts some prejudiced folks in the community accused Lexie and Martha of being witches. Lexie was harmless but a few people were afraid of her. Some mothers warned their children to be good or Lexie the Dwarf would get them. But that didn’t stop folks from coming to their cabin when they needed their help.
Martha called their superstitions “Hog Warsh” and never paid any attention to the rumors. In a span of seventy years Martha and Lexie delivered over 2000 babies. Martha treated every ailment imaginable but only Lexie could cure a rabies bite. She did it with a mad stone, a small porous thumb sized rock found in the belly of an albino deer.
Believe it or not it really worked. The dry black stone was laid on the bite for a little while and then put in a glass of sweet milk. Green foam would come up on the milk meaning the treatment was complete.
Sometimes the some of the babies she delivered wouldn’t grow but Martha the “Yarb Doctor” had a cure for everything. She would climb to the top of the High Point and cut a sourwood stick the exact length of the baby. Then she would bring it back to the family and tell them to put it in a dry safe place.
As soon as the stick seasoned out the baby would begin to grow. “Be careful with the growing stick” Martha would warn the parents “because if it gets broken or lost, something awful is likely to happen to the child”.
The two old women lived in the little valley nearly ninety years. In 1939 Martha Jane was on her death bed stricken with stomach Cancer. Even she couldn’t cure this illness.
At the end little Lexie never left her side. As tears filled the hollows of her wrinkled cheeks Martha Jane told Lexie she wasn’t afraid to die and be with Jesus. She just didn’t know what to do. Lexie told her to hold out her hand and somebody on the other side would take it.
Martha held out her hand and in an instant she was gone. The day after they buried Martha Jane on the side of Stone mountain Lexie closed the door of the cabin, walked into the woods and was never seen again.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com