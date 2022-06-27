The wonderful diverse people of Hawkins County have been celebrating Independence Day since 1776, when this area was a part of North Carolina.
At the time, the idea of Rogersville as a town hadn’t yet been conceived and Hawkins wouldn’t officially become a county until 1787. Tennessee officially became a state ten years later.
It all began on July 4th 1776 when members of the second Continental Congress adopted the final draft of the Declaration of Independence. A year later in 1777 copies of the original document were circulated through the thirteen colonies and down into the settlements of southern Appalachia.
One of those copies was read at the David Crockett settlement near the big spring on present day Crockett Creek. Tradition says that Crockett, the grandfather of Alamo legend Davy Crockett, read the Declaration of independence standing on the stump of an ancient oak tree as a large crowd gathered round.
Settlers and patriots alike erupted in cheers and celebration. In contrast to the hot dogs and hamburgers enjoyed today, guests of the Crockets feasted on Elk and Venison roasted over an open fire. Excitement was in the air over the birth of a new nation and surely a good time was had by all who gathered by the creek that day.
But the road to freedom would not be so easy. A few days later the Crockett family was brutally murdered by a band of Shawnee warriors and their cabin burned. When David Crockett built his home on this new frontier he was unaware that it was directly on an ancient Indian war path.
The big spring was an overnight camping spot for traveling Indian tribes. Joseph Rogers later built a large log tavern house near the massacre site and there were many Fourth of July celebrations held there. One of which included future President Andrew Jackson. A visiting guest at Rogers Tavern. During Jackson’s July 4th visit the mud chinking in the chimney came loose and the rocks collapsed into the parlor of the inn.
He and the other men quickly jumped in and began to rebuild the fireplace. Jackson went down to Crockett Creek and found a large piece of limestone for the hearth. Joseph Rogers chiseled on it the letters AJ and the rock came to be called the Jackson stone and was a conversation piece on snowy winter evenings for many years to come.
A few historians believe the stone is still at the present day Rogers Tavern. In the early 1800’s July 4th festivities included an anvil shoot. Anvils were collected from all over Hawkins County and brought to the old fairgrounds on present day Reno Street in Rogersville.
There would be a band playing music as the men filled the hollow part of the anvil with black powder. Then they would run a fuse from the anvil to a safe distance where they would light it. The anvil would be blown nearly 200 hundred feet in the air and the sound of the explosion could be heard in Church Hill.
By the mid 1800’s fireworks were very popular so months before July 4th school children would contribute their pennies so they could ooh and aah at the Independence Day celebrations. At this time Main Street was closed off for other festivities such as the outhouse race and the 4th of July parade a tradition in Rogersville since the late 1700’s.
Preceding the main parade was the flower parade. In this event beautiful local ladies were driven in flower covered horse drawn buggies through downtown Rogersville and later judged in a beauty pageant. Flags would be draped from all the windows and banners were stretched across the street that said welcome.
Sometimes the train bring 4th of July visitors into town was also draped with flags. There were also music, dancing, hayrides and cake walks. Horse shoe contests were also popular. Vendors were allowed down on the streets to sell food and drinks such as lemonade and cider.
But after the sun went down the moon sometimes came over the ridge in jars. Men would sometimes get drunk and shoot their guns off only to be arrested and carted off to jail. In the early part of the 20th century there were paddle boat races on the Holston River.
Some patrons of the event were transported out to the river in horse drawn wagons but some chose to walk. In 1901 four men were arrested for fishing with dynamite during this event but they were later released.
Through the years Rogersville’s Fourth of July festivities have gotten bigger and better and they have reached the spectacular annual celebration that so many people enjoy today.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com