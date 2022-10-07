The year was 1976, the nation’s Bicentennial. Clyde Willis was Mayor. Aldermen were Ronnie Price, Jim Sells, Reid Terry, A. S. Thompson, Guy Trent, and Robert Tate.
The Upper East Tennessee section of the Tennessee State Planning Office, under the sponsorship of the national Department of Housing and Urban Development, created for Rogersville an Urban Beautification and Historic District Plan. The plan’s abstract self-describes as “…surveys and analyzes visual problems in Rogersville and develops proposals to eliminate these problems.
Second, the historic district plan discusses the history of Rogersville, inventories and analyzes the historic district, presents a plan for development of the district, and proposes methods of implementing the plan.”
Planning Commission members were Chairman Glenn Carroll, Dr. Joe Chambers, Jay Kensinger, Richard Lambert, Eleanor Sheets, A. S. Thompson, and Clyde Willis. In 1973 Rogersville had developed an historic district, smaller than the district of today, one of the first in the state. The Rogersville Historic District was of such significance that it qualified to be entered into the National Register.
The plan begins with the following: “Rogersville enjoys a beautiful natural setting that is attractive to visitors to the area.
As a commercial and governmental center, being beautiful is important to Rogersville---important because it will help provide its citizens with a quality environment in which to live and work, and because it will also attract visitor trade and encourage economic development.”
In the 1990s, before Tennessee Main Street accepted small towns, directors and state leaders in the program were generous enough to come here to meet and assess the town, which they then enthusiastically welcomed into the program, once the small town portion was put in place. Main Street programs essentially are economic development structured around historic preservation.
Some of the projects, not many, mentioned in the plan have been done. Most of them have centered around the work of the Rogersville Heritage Association.
Of the dozen projects proposed, the first concerned CBD improvements. It consisted of underground utilities on Main, Church, and Depot; sidewalks for Kyle, Huffmaster, Washington, and Brownlow; Kyle Street city parking lot improvement, and the construction of parking bays on Main, Church, and Depot, along with landscaping, lighting, street furniture, and street resurfacing of such.
