An old diary can be a time machine that transports the reader to another place and time.
Long before the days of the internet and television Rogersville businessman Hiram Fain took the occasion to sit down and with a quill pen in hand record history as he saw it unfold.
Presented here are a few interesting excerpts from his diary.
April 26, 1851: “This morning cloudy. On yesterday a Mrs. Smith from Beech Creek was put in jail charged with murdering her child. The child was found on last Wednesday hid in a tree top with its throat cut where it was supposed to have been nine days. Her husband went in Capt. Powel’s company to Mexico and died there. This was a bastard child but she denied having it.” (Smith was later tried and acquitted for murder of the baby but she was later driven out of Beech Creek by a group of hostile women who considered her guilty.)
March 19, 1855: “A great deal of rain fell last week. The river has at last got up and it was said 120 boats had gone down.” (In 1854 there was a severe drought in Hawkins County, The river was so far down there wasn’t enough water to run the mills. That was followed by heavy rains in the spring of 1855.)
May 29, 1855: “Mr. B, Neal came out with me this evening. From him I learned some of the particulars of the great calamity that happened in Scott County Virginia on Wednesday the 23rd at an affair of Henry Cains. Thirty eight people were poisoned by arsenic which was supposed to be put into a bowl of custard.
May 30, 1855: “It was reported that several of those poisoned have already died and many more are expected to die soon.”
January 10, 1856: “This is said to be the coldest morning for several years, 10 below zero.”
January 12, 1856: “A very deep snow fell during the night. The greatest that has fallen for many years-averaged about 10-14 inches deep.
December 23, 1856: “Last night was the coldest of this winter. There was so much ice covering the river today that the ferry boats couldn’t cross.”
January 19, 1857: “This morning the coldest that perhaps has ever been recorded in this region of the country. It is said it was 16 degrees below zero which is colder than any memorable cold Saturday. (During those two severely cold winters many people feared they were experiencing another ice age.)
September 26, 1858: “For several nights past, a comet has been visible just after night. It appeared just in the gap of the knobs, low down in the horizon. Tonight it is a little further west and higher up in the heavens. The tail extends towards the East and very bright.
October 03, 1858: “The comet has for the last week presented a very brilliant appearance, its tail broad and bright. (This comet was historically known as the Great Comet of 1858 or Danati’s Comet.)
November 06, 1860: “The election for President took place today. There was great excitement in Rogersville today. A great many people got drunk. Some of the know nothings behaved very badly as they went to the polls armed with bludgeons and weapons.” (The 1860 election of President Abraham Lincoln was very controversial in many parts of the south.)
July 07, 1861: “The comet still appears at night north of us more brilliant than any I have before seen. It is said to be the Charles the 3rd Comet and that it has been 300 years since it was last seen.”
August 31, 1861: “This morning just after day light there was an Earthquake sufficient to shake houses and make the windows rattle accompanied with a rumbling sound like distant thunder. The sound appeared to be in the east and lasted but a very short time. The day was a beautiful day”. (This earthquake that hit Hawkins County in 1861 traveled down the Appalachian fault line and registered 5.0 on the Richter scale. Several houses in the area were knocked off their foundation and a few chimney’s crumbled to the ground.)
July 11, 1869: “John Robinson’s Circus was exhibited in town. A great many people white and black went to town. They commenced going before sun up”.
August 07, 1869: “In the evening a total eclipse of the sun occurred lasting about 10-15 minutes. Stars were seen, chickens went to roost. It was a very striking phenomenon of nature.” (Newspaper accounts of the day record that at the time of the eclipse roosters began to crow, birds began to make their nesting cries and alarmed cattle ran across the fields. Many Rogersville people were fearful and in a state of nervous shock.)
The Fain Journal written between 1850 and 1870 is filled with historical dropped stitches that time has long since overlooked or forgotten.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com