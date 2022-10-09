Sunday night, at East Rogersville Baptist Church, there was a followup meeting from the Go Tell Crusade with a packed sanctuary filled with some of the most excited Christians I have ever seen in our county.
It was a time people could give their testimonies and one after another for 2.5 hours came, many through tears of joy expressing what they saw God do through the nights of the Crusade. Now a month out, Persia Baptist pastor Kevin Wisecarver stated they baptized 12 Sunday morning.
A statement made by pastor Fuzz Bradley from Burem Baptist was that we can’t ever go back to where we were. We have tasted seeing what God has done and people are ready to bear fruit and he said, we can’t let that die. Participating churches have had altars full after their services and most all have baptize now nearly every week.
In scripture we find Jesus is hard on followers who get their ticket to heaven but do nothing to build the Kingdom of God. Jesus expects people that ask him to forgive them of their sins and profess their faith in him to become fruit bearers.
Nowhere in scripture are we given a ticket to be saved and sit it out until we die. There has been a mindset in America that Jesus is coming back soon and I’ll just set it out until he comes.
Unfortunately that mindset didn’t come from Jesus. He once took his disciples to Bethany and came by a fig tree, but it had no figs. The only time we find this example in scripture, Jesus curses the fig tree and before they could walk into town and back, the tree had died.
Jesus compares us to trees and states often that we should be fruit bearers, people at work to build God’s Kingdom by sharing our faith with others.
Jesus at one point tells the parable of someone sowing seed in a field. He compares people to 4 types of ground, indicating that everyone wants to be productive ground where the seed had a chance to grow and bear fruit 30, 60 and 100 fold.
But then Jesus warns us that even if we were once productive ground, Christians have a real enemy that temps us not to be fruitful. The cares of the world, deceitfulness of riches and the lust of other things are dangled by our adversary to first distract us, then to choke us into being fruit-less.
How do we know if our relationship with the world and money in general is harming our fruitfulness? Ask, do we use money or does money have a hold on us? Jesus says, seek first his Kingdom.
Charles Sheldon wrote a book that had influenced the lives of countless millions called “In His Steps” which ask the question in every decision in life, “What Would Jesus Do?” You have probably seen wristbands with simply the letters WWJD.
Do we see everything we do through Jesus eyes? Are we fruit-ful or fruit-less. Back to the parable of the seed in Matthew 13, it is followed by the parable of the tares. Wheat represents those followers of Christ who are fruitful. Tares look like wheat, but there is no fruit. Jesus instructs his disciples that after harvest, the tares are collected and burned. They have no value.
In testimony after testimony at Crusade gathering, people’s eyes are now opened to the necessity of sharing their faith as a part of fruitfulness. How did we not see it before?
We can measure our values which involve our focus, our time, and our money. Is our first focus, our first of our time and first of our money invested into God’s Kingdom or on ourselves?
Every home with children used to have one wall or doorway, where parents measured the growth of their children. Maybe we as Christians should have a way we measure our growth and fruitfulness that all of us will hear those words one day- “Well done, my good and faithful (fruitful) servant, enter into the riches of my Kingdom.