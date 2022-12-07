Whether LGBTQWXYZ or whatever color of the rainbow you are, now that you got your way, I want to get one thing straight right at the outset; THE LEGALIZATION OF SAME-SEX MARRIAGE WAS NEVER ABOUT YOUR EQUAL RIGHTS TO THE BENEFITS OF A MARRIAGE CONTRACT.
You wanted the right to intimate expressions of love with your partner just like the rights that straight people enjoy. Well, guess what! Sodomy laws (as well as laws against adultery and all kinds of other sexual activities) have been largely ignored, unenforced, or even decriminalized for years so you can be equally as perverse as can a lot of perverse straight people. Nobody is policing your bedroom.
You wanted hospital visitation rights, you said. But restrictions on hospital visitation ended decades ago. You can go into any hospital and sign in to visit anyone.
You parroted the lame argument that you should have the same rights, that married couples have, to access medical information and consult with your “partner’s” doctor. Well, that’s a non-existent argument. Under current HIPAA laws, I cannot discuss my own wife’s medical condition with her physician without her written consent and, by the way, my wife can give consent for her physician to discuss her medical conditions with anyone she chooses and so can you so that’s a bogus argument too.
Was it the right to adopt children? Is that what you wanted? Nope. Not that either. Unmarried people have been able to legally adopt children for years so pitch that one into the bogus file also.
What else is there? Oh yeah, the old, “we want the right to enjoy the contractual benefits of marriage just like straight couples have” argument. That’s the worst argument ever. Without legal same-sex fake marriages, you already have the right to enter into any contractual agreement with anyone you choose. You can own property jointly; you can borrow money; you can adopt children, and you can do all of that with legally binding civil contracts. In fact, the only conceivable benefit of a marriage contract is that it is the easiest of all contracts to break. You don’t even need the permission of the other party to divorce. Divorces are cheap and simple; you can be irresponsible and literally break all your promises without consequences.
Unless you are looking for an easy way to end your relationship, skirt your responsibilities, and break your promises without consequences, a real marriage contract is unnecessary. Admit it. We both know that the argument was never about the contract.
So now that we have eliminated all your fake arguments, what is it that you REALLY wanted? Well I’ll tell you what it is but before I do, if you are reading this post, I know that you are going to dislike me; in fact, you might even hate me. If you are homosexual, you are going to hate me because I am a Christian. You hate my God so, naturally, you will hate me. And you probably think I hate you. I really don’t, but frankly, that doesn’t matter. My personal feelings about you are irrelevant.
And if there are any biblically illiterate Christian sympathizers reading this, I already know that they are going to criticize me but that’s okay; I’m used to it. They (and you) will call me unsympathetic, unkind, untactful, unfair, intolerant, unloving, unaccepting, or any other of a myriad of “un” or “in” prefixed adjectives. But I really don’t care. Their feelings about me are also irrelevant.
But let’s get back on point; the plain and simple fact of the matter is that you want me, and everyone else who thinks like me, to shut up. You don’t want my tolerance; you want my approval. You want to force my engagement and participation in a lifestyle that God calls sin. You want me to act contrary to the dictates of my conscience, violate the convictions of my faith, and denounce my God. You will never be satisfied to live in a world where others disagree with you. You not only want to criminalize all speech and actions, but also, ideas, thoughts, and doctrines of marriage that are contrary to yours. In short, you want to destroy the very principles of our Constitution and the Bill of Rights that guarantees every citizen’s basic, God-given freedoms.
And I get that, but if you have been reveling and rejoicing recently over the ridiculous and irrational reasonings of five robed, self-righteous, unelected reprobate judges who, without any legal authority, unilaterally changed language, culture, theology, and law, you are grossly misinformed. But more importantly, your perceived victory is a myth and you are in serious danger. You should be very afraid.
Do you not realize that when you vilified the conservative Christians in this country, you declared war against the only real, true friends you have? It’s not that we approve of your lifestyle; we don’t. But we really do love you and whether we agree about same-sex marriage or not, we want to protect your real constitutional rights and your freedoms.
On the other hand, do you understand that there is a real threat from your party on the left to destroy our entire political and legal systems and then subject us all to some sort of Marxism, or worse yet, Sharia Law? Do you have any idea what that might mean to you? Under Sharia Law, your chosen lifestyle will come with a huge price tag. Muslims are really intolerant; they hate queers. And if you have already altered your Facebook picture with the colors of the rainbow, you have identified yourself to them. At least, Christians aren’t fixated on separating you from your head.
What the Supreme Court did in June, 2015 and what congress has done now, was unconstitutional; that means it was illegal. In our constitutional republic, our laws are written by our representatives in Congress and enforced by the President. By magically creating new law, the court has recklessly plunged this country into chaos. The nation is in critical condition. Stop and think about what that means to you. An out-of-control, criminal government that can suddenly take away my rights to speak and to believe and to exercise my faith can also, by one simple executive order or illegal decree, take away yours. That’s why I say you should be afraid. That’s why you should be troubled by the action of the Supreme Court or even a deep state, unelected dictatorship.
That’s why I believe that you and I should be allies; not enemies.
