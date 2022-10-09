Leaves Ginkgo LMU sr

After a long summer, leaves are pretty worn out anyway, so dropping them is a way to start next season with a fresh set to grab that sunshine.

 Steve Roark

This time of year you usually see news articles explaining why leaves change color and how good the fall colors will be. I’ve written plenty of them myself, but never covered the subject of why tree leaves fall off in the first place. So here goes…

Trending Recipe Videos