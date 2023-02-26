Connections of Hawkins and Hancock County recently invited local nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and service groups to attend their 2023 Kick-Off Event at the Marketplace in Rogersville.
We kicked the event off with a bang by having leaders engage in a speed networking activity. Speed networking is designed to accelerate relationship building and information sharing through curated conversations—at speed. Representatives meet one-on-one to learn what services the other organization offers and to exchange ideas about how they can partner with one another for the benefit of the community.
The event was very successful, with 17 community service organizations (24 representatives) attending. We invited participants to share their experiences and ideas for partnership and collaboration following the speed networking activity.
Patricia Cox, Community Relations Representative with Amerigroup, shared information about sponsorship opportunities available to local organizations. Amerigroup is committed to creating healthier lives by partnering with nonprofits and faith-based organizations to address local needs. We all benefit from the work of local organizations.
Our family, friends, and neighbors may be direct beneficiaries of these services: food distribution, medical care, transportation, housing, and so much more. We are grateful to organizations like Amerigroup, which are helping to bridge the funding gap by providing critical financial support to our local organizations.
Participants were also encouraged to register their organization on the Volunteer Connection website. The website is designed to provide people with easy access to the information they need to support local organizations. With one-click, visitors can contact the organization to express interest in volunteering or supporting them in other ways. There are currently 34 organizations listed on the website. The website is open to organizations, service groups, and churches in Hawkins or Hancock County. Registration is quick, easy, and free.
We are seeing more traffic on the website and continue to hear success stories of organizations being connected with new volunteers regularly. If you are looking for a way to make an impact in your community, visit the website and connect with an organization that aligns with your passions and interests. Since most website traffic is organically driven, we need your help to spread the word. Check us out on Instagram at @volunteerconnectionnetn and like us on Facebook at @VolunteerConnectionNETN.
We capped the day off by having leaders share upcoming events hosted by their organizations. Local community service organizations are the backbone of our community. These organizations meet critical needs, employ our neighbors, and create a space where folks can invest their time, resources, and talents. Community service organizations need your support. One way you can support these organizations is by attending their events. The events are designed to generate revenue to help the organizations achieve their mission of serving others.
You might be asking yourself, “What’s with all the hubbub about Connections?” We are glad you asked. Community service organizations need to connect with other organizations and each other. Connections is helping to fill this gap by bringing together local leaders to deepen relationships, grow their knowledge, and extend their professional networks. Meetings are designed to be interactive, engaging, and fun. If you are interested in participating in networking opportunities and engaging in community discussions, join us at our next Connections meeting on April 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Marketplace in Rogersville. We hope to see you there!
Connections is supported by a coalition of grassroots leaders with a mission to strengthen our local communities. Learn more at www.yourvolunteerconnection.com or call me at 423.401.5000.