Rogersville United Methodist Church’s 200th year celebration service will be held Sunday, Oct. 9 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 110 Colonial Road in Rogersville.
The event will include special guests who best signify the life of the church as we know it today and remember days gone by.
All church members past and present, family members and friends are cordially invited to attend.
The church invites anyone who was part of the church family and history to honor and bless the congregation with their presence on Oct. 9.
A small log structure in 1822
The Methodist Church grew from a revival movement started in England at Oxford University in the early 1700’s. Led by John and Charles Wesley, a group sought to establish a guide for living according to the teachings of the New Testament, rather than establishing a new religion. Their methodical habits led others to call them “Methodists”, the name the group adopted.
In about 1766, Methodists began to preach in the American colonies which led to the Methodist Episcopal Church being formally organized in 1784. In the following years preachers rode into the wilderness to convert the pioneers. It was during this time of the Circuit Riders that Methodism first came to Rogersville.
The first organized church building occupied by the Rogersville Methodists was a small log and wood frame structure erected in 1822 at the northwest corner of Church and Kyle Streets on the site now covered by the old Methodist cemetery. As part of the Tennessee Conference the Rogersville Methodist Church was part of a large circuit. It is known that Circuit Rider Frances Asbury stayed at the house of Thomas Amis just east of Rogersville. Blountville District’s Circuit Rider Rev. Edward Perry is listed as Rogersville Methodist Church’s first pastor.
During 1844, the church, divided by the issue of slavery, split to form the Methodist Episcopal Church and the Methodist Episcopal Church-South. In 1858, the Methodist Episcopal Church-South began to build a new church at the corner of Church and Kyle Streets. The building was never completed due to the Civil War. In addition, a defect in the fired bricks caused the walls to give way and crumble; hence, the brick building was never completed. Services continued in the first frame structure until a third building was dedicated on the same site (corner of Kyle and Church Streets) in 1872 (where the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce building now stands). In the mid-1930’s a Sunday School building was added to the left side of the church for the children. Little children met in the basement and the older children/teenagers met on the street level.
Reunited in 1939
Between 1880 and 1882, being separated from the Methodist Episcopal Church-South, the United Methodist Episcopal Church built and dedicated a new church on South Depot Street near Crockett’s Creek, where the Rogersville Christian Church now stands.
In 1938, the Rogersville Methodist Episcopal Church on Depot Street united with the Methodist Episcopal Church-South located at the corner of Church and Kyle Streets. It was not until 1939 that the three divisions (which included the Methodist Episcopal Church, the Methodist Episcopal Church-South, and the Methodist Protestant Church) became one in the United States with the simple name: the Methodist Church. (In 1939, the Depot Street church property was sold to the Rogersville First Christian Church. The building was torn down, along with the old Shanks Hotel, to build a church and parking lot.)
By the mid-1940’s the church building on the corner of Church and Kyle Streets was becoming very crowded and had no adult Sunday School classrooms, no fellowship hall, no kitchen, and only one bathroom. Members of the church went to District Conference asking for a new preacher to help build a new church. Rev. Lon Moneyhun was assigned to Rogersville Methodist Church and began a building program. Requests for Methodist Church grant loans to build a new church were denied, so church members led by Frank Gardner, Sr. and others said “We will build the church if we have to build it ourselves!” And they did… The Church and Kyle Streets church building was sold; and, several church members signed personal notes at the bank in order to finance the new building. Church members helped in the construction as much as possible and made personal donations for items the new church needed.
In 1950, our present building of Crab Orchard Stone on Colonial Road was opened for worship, with Rev. Lon Moneyhun as pastor. (It should be noted that the church bell, the curved walnut pews in our balcony, the two chairs behind the pulpit on the rostrum, and the secretary in the Ladies Parlor were brought from the Kyle and Church Street church). In 1957, the current parsonage was built on McKinney Avenue just across the street from the old parsonage, with Rev James E. Hankins and family as its first occupants. The education wing addition to the church was built in 1966, during the service of Rev. Charles J. Hurlock.
Dedicated to using the New Testiment
The Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church united in 1968 to become the United Methodist Church.
Through the past 200 years the Methodist Church in Rogersville has dedicated itself to the original goal of John and Charles Wesley- using the New Testament as a guide for Christian living. Rogersville United Methodist Church stands today united in tribute to those who passed before us through their strong faith, commitment, self-sacrifice, and sheer determination.