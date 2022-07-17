Ninety Six years after it was constructed the Memorial Chapel at Pressmen’s Home is today an empty shell with only a glimpse of its former grandeur.
The oak doors and stained glass windows are gone and the floor has collapsed. Ironically the stone edifice is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
But over grown with weeds and kudzu it has fallen into a sad state of disrepair and presently there are no signs that the ill-fated structure will ever be remodeled. This is very regrettable for the many people who remember the chapel’s previous beauty and serenity. It also has an interesting history.
After the outbreak of World War I in 1918, George L Berry president of the International Printing Pressmen’s and Assistants Union joined allied forces in Europe and was commissioned as a major in the Engineers Corps. His regiment was responsible for building bridges in Normandy France. For his outstanding leadership Berry was awarded the French Legion of Honor. This was an outstanding accomplishment for a man who had absolutely no formal education.
As a matter of fact he taught himself how to read and write. In 1921 he became one of the founders of the American Legion and in 1924 he was a nominated as a Democratic candidate for vice president of the United States. That same year Berry convinced the Union to build a Memorial Chapel in memory of the 111 members of the IPPAU who were killed in the First World War.
Prominent New York architect John S Sheridan was hired to design the church. His specialty was War Memorials having designed the Confederate Soldier Memorial in Richmond and the World War One Memorial in Central Park New York. Upon arrival Sheridan was awestruck by the serenity and beauty of Pressmen’s Home.
He chose a little dale between the hotel on the hill and the trade school as a site for the chapel. For the motif he chose an Italian theme that continued with future buildings built at Pressmen’s Home. Local stonemason Walden Carver was hired to do the stone and tile work. The large oak double doors, pulpit fixtures and pews were made in Milan Italy and the stained glass windows and light fixtures were designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany in New York.
French artist George Harmon Simmons was hired to paint the religious frescoes on the walls and above the pulpit there was large fresco of Jesus and Angels descending from heaven with the inscription “Let there be light” When it was in finished in 1926, the chapel had a seating capacity of 500 people and was at the time the only church ever built and owned by a union.
The carillon bells above the vestibule rang out five times a day echoing sweet music across “Happy Valley” The chapel gardens were also impressive. Trees and shrubs were donated from Biltmore Estate and a large stone fountain surrounded by roses flanked the front walk.
To the left of the church was a 200 year old printing press mounted on a stone base. In April of 1926 against a back drop of Red bud and Dogwood, the chapel was ready for its first open house. Decorated war hero Sergeant Alvin York attended the dedication ceremony and Major Berry read a telegram from President Calvin Coolidge praising the memorial chapel as a lasting tribute not only to the Union members who died in World War I but to veterans everywhere.
From its conception the chapel was to be non-denominational and always open to anyone in need. The doors were always unlocked. Mrs. George l Berry requested that Catholic services be held there once a month. Through the years the devout structure played host too many christenings, special sacraments and funerals.
A memorial service for George L Berry was held there in 1948 and attended by nearly 4000 guests. John Sheridan was called in to build the Major’s mausoleum to the right of the church. The memorial chapel was also the scene of many memorable weddings and this tradition continued long after the union moved their head quarters to Washington D C.
The 1970’s would mark the beginning of the end for the little stone church in the dale. Services were discontinued and all the fixtures of the chapel were eventually removed and sold off at public auction. The Berry’s were removed from their crypt and reinterred at McKinney’s cemetery in Rogersville. Over time weeds claimed the gardens and vandals ravaged the saintly old building. Every window of the chapel has been broken and very little of its past beauty remains.
Today standing in the shadow of the little chapel that was built to serve humanity forever, one can almost hear bygone voices of long ago ringing across the years “Oh come to the church in the wildwood, Oh come to the church in the dale, No other is so dear to my childhood as the little brown church in the dale.
The Memorial Chapel at Pressmen’s Home another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com