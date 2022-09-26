The large white oak at the intersection of Main Street and Rt. 70N is over 15 feet in circumference and 77 feet tall. The confluence of the roads limits its total crown spread to 58 feet, although foresters have estimated its age as around 240 years.
A four-sided granite monument stands in the small park and was erected in 1934 by the U.S. Department of Coast and Geological Survey as one of only five Zero Milestones in the United States.
Standing as a witness to Hawkins County and East TN history, is the venerable White Oak, Quercus alba, of Browns Corner in Rogersville.
This oak is situated east of downtown Rogersville in a corner roadside park at the intersection of Main Street and Rt. 70N.
The monument pays tribute to the Hawkins County milestone of the famed “Broadway of America” highway system that 11-W was part of.
That highway system ran through 10 states from New York to New Orleans. Some 45 miles of the famous road from Bristol to Knoxville ran through Hawkins County.
The monument also marks the original route of “The Old East Tennessee Stagecoach Line” that ran through the county from 1825 until 1855.
The history of U.S. Highway 11-W was long and illustrious, starting as a pathway for the buffalo and elk as they traveled along the river called Hogohegee (water of many islands), and later as a stagecoach line that ran 111 miles from Abington to Knoxville.
Due to its north-south location, the highway carried a tremendous amount of early car and truck traffic on the two-lane road and in later years became infamously known as “Bloody 11-W” because of the numerous wrecks and fatalities.
The creation of the interstate system, principally I-81, eventually lessened the amount of road traffic.
The monument within the roadside park also commemorates North Carolina Senator Benjamin Hawkins, for whom Hawkins County was named. Upper East TN was part of North Carolina until 1796. Also commemorated is John Carter, one of the area’s first settlers, for whom the valley, Carter Valley is named.
It was approved to be a Historic Tree for TN Landmark & Historic Tree registry in 2021.