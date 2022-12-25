Mothers and grandmothers will benefit greatly from having certain recipes the little ones can prepare. Here is a very simple recipe everyone enjoys preparing and eating.
My crew calls this Christmas Crunch. Call it whatever your little ones want to call it.
When my perfect angels make this, I have on hand ingredients for each child to make his or her own batch. First ingredient is a package of chocolate bark. You can determine if your child is old enough to melt this in the microwave in a large bowl, or if you need to do that part yourself.
Have for each child 2 cups of Rice Crispies, 1 ½ cups of miniature marshmallows, and 1 cup of salted cocktail peanuts. Dump each of those three ingredients into the bowl of melted chocolate and stir together until everything is coated. When nicely coated, drop spoonfuls, whatever size you wish, onto the dull side of a piece of foil. Let set until dry.
Some children will want to bag these into several bags and gives to friends, teachers, or neighbors. Some will want to keep some and share some. Some will want to take it all home. Whatever the cook wants to do is just fine with Santa.
If you would rather decorate cookies, don’t worry about taking time to bake them unless you just want to do so. Local grocery store bakeries have 52 packs of their cookies for approximately a dime a cookie. Just buy one of those. And remember, you can decorate any cookie---sugar, chocolate chip, peanut butter, chocolate---any cookie that isn’t decorated already. Get lots of tubes of icing, sprinkles, and peppermint candies. Just get the most inexpensive. This isn’t an exercise in gourmet cooking. It’s all for fun.
There’ll be a mess in your kitchen. What a blessing. The day will come when no one will be messing up your house, and you’ll miss sweeping up those sprinkles and mopping that icing off the floors.
If you make cupcakes or use any cake mixes, you will benefit from this bakers’ secret I’m going to share with you. Don’t tell a single soul, okay? Your mixes will seem homemade if you add an extra egg than called for, and substitute some other liquid for the water. For red velvet cake mixes, use buttermilk. For most others use milk. I use coffee in chocolate cake and brownie mixes. And Amaretto is fabulous in brownies. You can kill that canned frosting taste with a spoonful of an appropriate flavoring. You’re smart. You’ll make some great choices.
When thinking of gifts to give your children and grandchildren, dolls, electronics, games, clothing, and many other things will come to mind, but please remember that the greatest and most lasting gift you can give your family is a foundation of faith. This is our personal responsibility, not the responsibility of our church or our government.
My two daughters and my niece all prayed to receive Christ in their own homes. This is God’s plan, a central message of Christmas, that Christianity is about a family. If not, Jesus could simply have come to earth as a full grown Man, instructing us to bow down before Him. But God sent Him to a family. How precious. And what a challenge for us. Let’s not let Him be eclipsed by Santas and snowmen. I have a manger scene in every room in my house. I recommend that for every family.
As we pass on our faith to each generation, we assure their salvation, and we protect our nation. When saying the pledge to the flag, don’t breathe between “under God,” and “indivisible.” Those words are to be spoken together for it is only “under God” that any nation is indivisible.
Merry Christmas to you and your entire family. For those of you who have lost your dear ones, I promise you the first year is the worst, and it becomes more bearable after enduring that. And for you who are estranged from your children, make that right. Remember, Jesus is our example that the One in the superior position initiates reconciliation. I pray along with you for that. God bless us all.