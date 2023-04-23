In our micro-wave society, we live in a society whose by-word is “busy”. And in a “busy” society, living a “busy” life, we look for shortcuts that should give us the same results.
A microwave can heat in minutes what it might take hours to cook on a stove, right?
We no longer read the Bible, but a devotion in the morning where we are given a single verse and a reflection on its meaning relevant to us today. While that may direct us for the day, we begin missing all God wants us to learn from His “road-map for life”. We hold on to verses that have meaning for us, but miss the greater part.
We also become “at-risk” for a new epidemic. It seems the 21st century conveniently has evolved into an era of “Bible buffet” believers. Just as you go to a buffet for lunch and you choose what you want to eat, Bible Buffet religionist pick through the pages of “Holy” scripture choosing what they want to accept and believe and how they choose to practice those beliefs.
In contrast, during our founders day, people spent long hours reading the Bible as a roadmap for life. They were “Full-Counsel” Christians. Our founders were able to find applications in the Bible that helped them create the three branches of government, the initial laws which was called “Common Law” or God ordained law and judgments or penalties for breaking law. They knew both the Old and New Testaments were important to know.
In literally every public building in Washington and every state, we find Constitutions and scriptures engraved everywhere, reminding us that our nation was established through the lens of scripture.
A helpful suggestion is to read your Bible cover to cover every year to understand the full counsel of God. Every time, you will uncover nuggets of truth and helpful information you never saw before. You find that this God that created us is not just righteous, but He is clear about what pleases Him and what doesn’t.
The Bible states that the beginning of wisdom itself is to fear the Lord and we find in Proverbs 8:13 that fearing God is simply learning to love what God loves and refrain from what God hates. Through these lens we surrender to God’s leadership and are given a God-given ability to wisely deal with life here on earth.
You will find the Bible is not just a book of do’s and don’ts, but contains direction, promises, principles and applications designed to make our lives both successful and joy-filled according to Biblical definitions. We begin to learn to live under the open-windows of blessings.
We learn to agree with God and God says we find real truth in the Bible. The more we read through our Bible, we quickly recognize when people try to entice us to accept ideas and beliefs that would displease God.
In America we are sold on the idea that the many hours of school will prepare us for life. We tell our children it is an investment into their future. But I want to encourage us today that God’s Word is also an investment into our future and we will never regret the time it takes to know what God expects through the pages of His Word.